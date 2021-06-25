7 swimming lakes in and around Seattle to escape the heat

With the heat wave on the horizon, it makes sense if the first thing you want to do is jump into one of the Seattle area’s many swimming lakes.

If the water’s not your thing, these spots offer many shady areas where you can spend a gorgeous afternoon barbecuing, swimming, and generally lounging around.

Here are our picks of some of the best swimming lakes in and around Seattle:

Haller Lake is by no means a large lake. The family-friendly neighborhood spot features two picnic tables as well as a dock that’s perfect for fishing.

Lake Boren started as part of the migration route for salmon and was mainly used for fishing. It has since become a major city landmark alongside a full-service community park featuring two tennis courts, a basketball court, sand volleyball court, two picnic shelters, paved walking trails, a large playground, and an amphitheater stage.

Lake Union is a freshwater lake located directly in Seattle. It’s perfect for a mid-day paddle or dip, as it doesn’t take much time to get to. Thanks to its touristy nature, there are plenty of places to rent kayaks nearby and enjoy the day.

Whether you’re looking to go boating or want to swim in the lake, Beaver Lake is a great spot for both. The lake features three areas of water connected by small waterways as well as a larger section filled with Stocked Rainbow Trout, Yellow Perch, and Largemouth Bass.

Those looking to get out of Seattle while remaining close by should try Lake Sammamish. Perfect for paddleboarding, birdwatching, and fishing, this lake has all the amenities plus places to rent kayaks, boards, and more.

Martha Lake Park features a fishing dock as well as boardwalks through the wetlands. We recommend blowing up a floatie or taking a paddleboard to this lake, as jumping in headfirst isn’t our favorite.

We’ve saved the best for last. Lake Serene is 100% the nicest lake on this list. With gorgeous blue water and an incredible mountainous backdrop, you’re sure to love this spot as much as we do.