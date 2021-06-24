There is a heat warning issued for Washington over the next week, and the forecast is setting all-time records for high temperatures.

Whether you’re excited to soak up some major sun, or you are going to be sitting next to your AC all day, we have got you covered.

Here are 11 excellent ways you can cool down in the upcoming heat wave.

When it’s hot out, ice cream is a must-have dessert. There are so many great ice cream spots in Seattle. From liquid nitrogen ice cream to ice cream sandwiches to gelato, you are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth all while cooling down.

Check out a movie

Movie theaters are open again in Washington, so you can finally go catch that film you’ve been waiting to see. Another perk of going to the movies is that they have AC, perfect for a hot, sunny day.

The warm weather calls for a swim in cold water. Lucky for us, Seattle has tons of beaches to help keep cool this summer. Make sure to test the water levels first before diving headfirst.

Seattle’s beaches and pools are great but can get a bit crowded in the summer months. If you’re looking to take a swim and enjoy a bit of wilderness, there are plenty of lakes to swim in around us. Check out our guide to Seattle’s lakes here.

Immerse yourself in culture while relaxing in air-conditioned heaven. Seattle has tons of art galleries and exhibits you can check out. The Museum of History and Industry is an amazing place to spend an afternoon that’s a little too hot for comfort.

Go shopping

Shopping is the perfect pastime to escape the heat. Enjoy all your favorite stores in any of Seattle’s malls — air-conditioned, of course.

Go to a waterfall

The rushing water and refreshing mist of a waterfall are all you need to escape the summer heat. Check out these easy trails and spend the day lounging next to one of the bodies of water nearby.

What’s better than enjoying a cold beer on a warm day with good company? Seattle has tons of great breweries where you can try summer brews.

Dine indoors

Indoor dining is now open again and just in time for this heat wave. Support any of your local restaurants by enjoying a meal indoors to escape the heat.

Head to the Volunteer Park Conservatory

Escape any hot weather and bring your camera to this historic greenhouse on Capitol Hill. The lush paradise is filled with exotic plants and greenery and is free on the first Thursday and Saturday of each month. There are plenty of nooks for the perfect photo.

Check out an outdoor pool

Splash parks and pools are great for everyone who’s looking to cool down from the heat. Jump in and enjoy the cool!