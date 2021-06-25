7 of the best places to get boozy cocktails in Seattle

Frozen margaritas are delicious, but they aren’t the only type of frozen drink we like.

You’ve got to dip into the world of spiked slushies, boozy popsicle wines, and even frosé.

Here are some of our favorite spots for frozen cocktails in Seattle:

Yes, we did just say that there’s more to frozen cocktails than margaritas, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Red Star Taco Bar has an incredible selection of regular margaritas, as well as a kick-ass margarita slushie.

Location: 513 N 36th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-258-3807

Ba Bar understands the wonder that is slushie cocktails. Pick between a coconut daiquiri or frosé filled with strawberry-infused Haku Vodka, Brovo Pink Vermouth, lemon, grapefruit, and orange blossom.

Location: 500 Terry Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-588-1022

You’re going to have to visit Barrio once a week to try their rotating featured slushies. If you’re less into slushies and prefer a classy frosé, they’ve got them too.

Location: 1420 12th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-588-8105

Why are we sending you to an ice creamery? Well, because they’ve got ice cream cocktails! Enjoy a prosecco float, Aperol spritz-turned-float, Kahlua ice cream cocktail, and more.

Location: 1525 1st Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-602-6420

Do yourself a favor and order the Lucky Colada. With rum, crème de cacao, Frangelico, coconut, and pineapple, you’ll feel like you’re whisked away on an island far from Seattle. New Luck Toy’s Crimson Tiger Margarita and Hurricane slushies aren’t bad either.

Location: 5905 California Ave SW, Seattle

In addition to boozy popsicles, Frolik also offers frozé and their house frolikane: a frozen treat with Bacardi tropical, lime, passoa, orange, pineapple, and coconut.

Location: 1415 Fifth Avenue, Seattle

Picture-perfect frozen beverages are all the rage at Nacho Borracho. The spot certainly doesn’t take itself too seriously, serving several flavors of boozy slushies in rainbow colorings.

Location: 209 Broadway East, Seattle

