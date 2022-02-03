Whether you’re hosting a party for Super Bowl Sunday or want a solo game day meal, we’ve got you covered.
It’s the Christmas Day of football games and definitely not the day to slack on.
Check out one of these seven spots for the best Super Bowl game day eats in Seattle.
Wing Dome
Wing Dome is one of our favorite spots for wings in Seattle. They’re special Super Bowl menu includes 100 wings for $109.95, 50 wings for $59.95, as well as sides, snacks, beer, and tons of sauces.
Location: 7818 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle
Phone: 206-706-4036
Location: 1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-623-2066
LTD Bar and Grill
In the old pre-COVID days around 2019, this family-friendly bar and grill would get pretty rowdy on big game days. Nowadays, they’re a little more relaxed but still serving up delicious game-day eats.
Location: 309 North 26th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-632-7876
Chi Mac Belltown
The spot in Belltown has many options for chicken dishes, including whole or half chickens, popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, chicken rice bowls, and of course, wings. Rather than American wings, hit up Chi Mac and order some Korean chicken wings… mmmm.
Location: 4525 University Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-547-5151
Ba Bar
Enjoy a Vietnamese Super Bowl spread with food from Ba Bar. They have delicious chicken wings from Draper Valley Farms and other tasty street food options.
Location: 550 12th Avenue Seattle
Phone: 206-328-2030
Location: 500 Terry Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-588-1022
Location: 2685 NE 46th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-328-1112
Wing Stop
If you want good value, go for Wing Stop. The restaurant always has specials, including an all-in bundle that feeds four or a big night-in bundle that is just as it sounds.
Location: multiple locations
Bok A Bok Chicken
Bok A Bok Chicken delivers on both flavor and price. Have fun mixing and matching flavors, as well as enjoying 20 pieces of wings for just $25.75.
Location: multiple locations
The Westy
If you don’t just want chicken, order from The Westy, it’s the ultimate sports bar. The spot offers a seasonally rotating food menu and a well-curated list of beer, cider, and whiskey.
Location: 7908 35th Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-937-8977
Location: 1215 NE 65th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-402-5518
