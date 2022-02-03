Whether you’re hosting a party for Super Bowl Sunday or want a solo game day meal, we’ve got you covered.

It’s the Christmas Day of football games and definitely not the day to slack on.

Check out one of these seven spots for the best Super Bowl game day eats in Seattle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wing Dome (@thewingdome)

Wing Dome is one of our favorite spots for wings in Seattle. They’re special Super Bowl menu includes 100 wings for $109.95, 50 wings for $59.95, as well as sides, snacks, beer, and tons of sauces.

Location: 7818 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle

Phone: 206-706-4036

Location: 1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-623-2066

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LTD Bar & Grill (@ltdbarandgrill)

In the old pre-COVID days around 2019, this family-friendly bar and grill would get pretty rowdy on big game days. Nowadays, they’re a little more relaxed but still serving up delicious game-day eats.

Location: 309 North 26th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-7876

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chi Mac (@chimacseattle)

The spot in Belltown has many options for chicken dishes, including whole or half chickens, popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, chicken rice bowls, and of course, wings. Rather than American wings, hit up Chi Mac and order some Korean chicken wings… mmmm.

Location: 4525 University Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-547-5151

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ba Bar (@babarseattle)

Enjoy a Vietnamese Super Bowl spread with food from Ba Bar. They have delicious chicken wings from Draper Valley Farms and other tasty street food options.

Location: 550 12th Avenue Seattle

Phone: 206-328-2030

Location: 500 Terry Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-588-1022

Location: 2685 NE 46th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-328-1112

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wingstop (@wingstop)

If you want good value, go for Wing Stop. The restaurant always has specials, including an all-in bundle that feeds four or a big night-in bundle that is just as it sounds.

Location: multiple locations

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bok a Bok (@bokabokfriedchicken)