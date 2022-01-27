It’s that time of year again!

The Christmas Day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, and do you know where you’ll be watching?

Tons of Seattle bars and restaurants will be showing the game, and many of them are offering food and drink specials so epic, you’ll feel like you’ve scored the winning touchdown after devouring them.

Here are the seven best places to watch the Super Bowl in Seattle on Sunday, February 13.

Down the street from CenturyLink Field, Xtadium Lounge is one of the newest sports bars in Seattle. The spot features an LED wall for game-day displays, a live sports ticker, three Xbox stations, a 50-foot bar, and tons of big screens for watching the game. This is a great choice for those who aren’t into divey sports bars but still want to hang out with fellow football fans. Reserve a table online.

Location: 315 2nd Avenue South, Seattle

Admission: Free

We have to warn you: this family-friendly bar and grill can get pretty rowdy on big game days. With 12 beers on tap, 15 televisions, darts, shuffleboard, giant Jenga, beer pong, a Playstation 4, and food and drinks, there’s endless fun for everyone, regardless of whether they’re there to cheer or not.

Location: 309 North 26th Street, Seattle

Admission: All ages; free