7 best places to watch the Super Bowl in Seattle
It’s that time of year again!
The Christmas Day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, and do you know where you’ll be watching?
Tons of Seattle bars and restaurants will be showing the game, and many of them are offering food and drink specials so epic, you’ll feel like you’ve scored the winning touchdown after devouring them.
Here are the seven best places to watch the Super Bowl in Seattle on Sunday, February 13.
Xtadium Lounge
View this post on Instagram
Down the street from CenturyLink Field, Xtadium Lounge is one of the newest sports bars in Seattle. The spot features an LED wall for game-day displays, a live sports ticker, three Xbox stations, a 50-foot bar, and tons of big screens for watching the game. This is a great choice for those who aren’t into divey sports bars but still want to hang out with fellow football fans. Reserve a table online.
Location: 315 2nd Avenue South, Seattle
Admission: Free
LTD Bar and Grill
View this post on Instagram
We have to warn you: this family-friendly bar and grill can get pretty rowdy on big game days. With 12 beers on tap, 15 televisions, darts, shuffleboard, giant Jenga, beer pong, a Playstation 4, and food and drinks, there’s endless fun for everyone, regardless of whether they’re there to cheer or not.
Location: 309 North 26th Street, Seattle
Admission: All ages; free
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill
View this post on Instagram
With 14 flat-screen TVs, a mondo 70-incher, and mini televisions above the urinals, there’s no shortage of spots to see the game.
Location: 3820 South Ferdinand Street, Seattle
Admission: All ages; free
Kangaroo and Kiwi
View this post on Instagram
Watch the SuperBowl with the Australians at Kangaroo and Kiwi. You’ll be able to enjoy unique treats such as meat pies, sausage rolls, fish and chips, and of course, vegemite.
Location: 2026 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-297-0507
Wing Dome
View this post on Instagram
Wings are the ultimate football dinner. With a name like Wing Dome, no matter who wins or loses, the hardest part of the night will be picking which flavors to take home.
Location: 7818 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle
Phone: 206-706-4036
Location: 1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-623-2066
Facebook | Instagram
Buckley’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Tvs? Check. Beer? Check. Pub food? Check. We’ve done our investigating and have deemed Buckley’s Pub to be suitable for game night. Alright, who are we kidding? It’s perfect for game night.
Location: 232 1st Avenue W, Seattle
Phone: 206-691-0232
Location: 2331 2nd Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-588-8879
Instagram
The Westy
View this post on Instagram
The Westy is a sports bar to the max. Well, minus the greasy food. The spot offers a seasonally rotating food menu and a well-curated list of beer, cider, and whiskey.
Location: 7908 35th Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-937-8977
Location: 1215 NE 65th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-402-5518
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram