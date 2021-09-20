7 new Seattle restaurants you need to try right now

It seems as if Seattle has a new restaurant popping up around the corner every day.

Between breweries, fine dining, and sushi houses, your schedule is going to be packed trying to fit in a reso at these seven spots.

Here are seven new restaurants around Seattle that you need to try:

Blotto is a pizza joint, corner store, and bar rolled into one. Expect a seasonally rotating menu at this walk-up-only Capitol Hill spot.

Location: 1830 12th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-403-1809

Don’t go to Aki Japanese Kushiyaki unless you’re hungry. The restaurant currently only serves a 13-course meal, which lasts approximately two hours. The set includes various fresh and organic vegetables, different parts of chicken, duck, lamb, A5 wagyu beef from Japan, and other ingredients.

Location: 2106 East Madison Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-420-1471

Those seeking Indian and Pakistani soul food will love Karachi Cowboys. After being a pop-up for two years, the spot has evolved into a brick-and-mortar space that hopes to create community through food and conversation.

Location: 1517 12th Avenue, Seattle

Located in Capitol Hill, Limited Edition Sushi creates limited-edition omakase sushi boxes. The restaurant gets its name by dishing out only 20 boxes a day. Unfortunately, the spot is currently taking a break from takeaway to “prepare for the next chapter” and can be followed online.

Location: 1641 Nagle Place, Seattle

Phone: 206-453-4627

With an awesome website, location, and chef straight out of Canlis, Tomo is definitely a spot you want to add to your Seattle dining bucket list. The spot has an ever-changing menu and two options for dining experiences that are sure to have you stuffed.

Location: 9811 16th Avenue SW Seattle,

