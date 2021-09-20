FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant OpeningsBest of

7 new Seattle restaurants you need to try right now

Sep 20 2021, 9:54 am
Ltd Edition Sushi/Facebook

It seems as if Seattle has a new restaurant popping up around the corner every day.

Between breweries, fine dining, and sushi houses, your schedule is going to be packed trying to fit in a reso at these seven spots.

Here are seven new restaurants around Seattle that you need to try:

Blotto

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blotto (@blotto.seattle)

Blotto is a pizza joint, corner store, and bar rolled into one. Expect a seasonally rotating menu at this walk-up-only Capitol Hill spot.

Location: 1830 12th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-403-1809
Instagram

Aki Japanese Kushiyaki

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aki Kushiyaki (@akikushiyaki)

Don’t go to Aki Japanese Kushiyaki unless you’re hungry. The restaurant currently only serves a 13-course meal, which lasts approximately two hours. The set includes various fresh and organic vegetables, different parts of chicken, duck, lamb, A5 wagyu beef from Japan, and other ingredients.

Location: 2106 East Madison Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-420-1471
Facebook | Instagram

Karachi Cowboys

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karachi Cowboys (@karachicowboys)

Those seeking Indian and Pakistani soul food will love Karachi Cowboys. After being a pop-up for two years, the spot has evolved into a brick-and-mortar space that hopes to create community through food and conversation.

Location: 1517 12th Avenue, Seattle
Instagram

Limited Edition Sushi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ltd Edition Sushi (@ltdeditionsushi)

Located in Capitol Hill, Limited Edition Sushi creates limited-edition omakase sushi boxes. The restaurant gets its name by dishing out only 20 boxes a day. Unfortunately, the spot is currently taking a break from takeaway to “prepare for the next chapter” and can be followed online.

Location: 1641 Nagle Place, Seattle
Phone: 206-453-4627
Facebook | Instagram

Tomo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gary the Foodie (@garythefoodie)

With an awesome website, location, and chef straight out of Canlis, Tomo is definitely a spot you want to add to your Seattle dining bucket list. The spot has an ever-changing menu and two options for dining experiences that are sure to have you stuffed.

Location: 9811 16th Avenue SW Seattle,
Instagram

Autumn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Autumn Restaurant (@autumnseattle)

Autumn serves up everything from pasta to seafood and vegetables. Located in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood of Seattle, we recommend stopping by during happy hour when oysters go for $2.50 a pop and tall cans of Rainier beer are $3.

Location: 6726 Greenwood Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-789-8231
Facebook | Instagram

Bale Breaker and Yonder Cider Taproom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yonder Cider (@yondercider)

With over 30 taps and 6,200 square feet of outdoor space, Bale Breaker and Yonder Cider Taproom is definitely impressive. In addition to fire pits and groovy wall paintings, the spot is set to feature rotating food trucks and of course, delicious drinks.

Location: 826 NW 49th Street, Seattle
Bale Breaker Instagram | Yonder Cider Instagram

