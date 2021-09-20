7 new Seattle restaurants you need to try right now
It seems as if Seattle has a new restaurant popping up around the corner every day.
Between breweries, fine dining, and sushi houses, your schedule is going to be packed trying to fit in a reso at these seven spots.
Here are seven new restaurants around Seattle that you need to try:
Blotto
Blotto is a pizza joint, corner store, and bar rolled into one. Expect a seasonally rotating menu at this walk-up-only Capitol Hill spot.
Location: 1830 12th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-403-1809
Aki Japanese Kushiyaki
Don’t go to Aki Japanese Kushiyaki unless you’re hungry. The restaurant currently only serves a 13-course meal, which lasts approximately two hours. The set includes various fresh and organic vegetables, different parts of chicken, duck, lamb, A5 wagyu beef from Japan, and other ingredients.
Location: 2106 East Madison Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-420-1471
Karachi Cowboys
Those seeking Indian and Pakistani soul food will love Karachi Cowboys. After being a pop-up for two years, the spot has evolved into a brick-and-mortar space that hopes to create community through food and conversation.
Location: 1517 12th Avenue, Seattle
Limited Edition Sushi
Located in Capitol Hill, Limited Edition Sushi creates limited-edition omakase sushi boxes. The restaurant gets its name by dishing out only 20 boxes a day. Unfortunately, the spot is currently taking a break from takeaway to “prepare for the next chapter” and can be followed online.
Location: 1641 Nagle Place, Seattle
Phone: 206-453-4627
Tomo
With an awesome website, location, and chef straight out of Canlis, Tomo is definitely a spot you want to add to your Seattle dining bucket list. The spot has an ever-changing menu and two options for dining experiences that are sure to have you stuffed.
Location: 9811 16th Avenue SW Seattle,
Autumn
Autumn serves up everything from pasta to seafood and vegetables. Located in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood of Seattle, we recommend stopping by during happy hour when oysters go for $2.50 a pop and tall cans of Rainier beer are $3.
Location: 6726 Greenwood Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-789-8231
Bale Breaker and Yonder Cider Taproom
With over 30 taps and 6,200 square feet of outdoor space, Bale Breaker and Yonder Cider Taproom is definitely impressive. In addition to fire pits and groovy wall paintings, the spot is set to feature rotating food trucks and of course, delicious drinks.
Location: 826 NW 49th Street, Seattle
