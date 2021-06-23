FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsBest of

7 cheap yet delicious restaurants in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
Jun 23 2021, 12:04 pm
Jay Juno/Shutterstock

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to enjoy a great meal in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, you just have to know where to go.

If, like us, your stomach is much larger than your wallet, you may need our handy guide of cheap eats in Capitol Hill.

Here are seven spots in Capitol Hill that won’t break the bank:

Tacos Chukis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tacos Chukis (@tacoschukis)

Tacos Chukis was born as a result of a UW grad not knowing what to do with his life. After riding a bicycle 1,700 miles to his hometown of Tijuana, he was greeted by his family and one dish: tacos. Although we recommend all of their tacos, the taco chukis and taco adobada take the cake.

Location: 219 Broadway E, Seattle
Facebook | Instagram

Pie Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J. Kirk (@nibbles_and_bevi)

Pick between sliced savory pies and sliced sweet pies at Pie Bar. We love their coconut cream pie, mud pie, and desserted island crumble. Their steak pot pie is also wonderful, as is the buffalo chicken pie. Yes, that’s buffalo wings in a pie.

Location: 1361 E Olive Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-257-1459

Kedai Makan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kedaimakan (@kedaimakan)

Although not the cheapest of the cheap eats, we definitely expected to pay more for the quality of dishes at Kedai Makan. The authentic Filipino eats are sure to transport your taste buds to the Philippines.

Location: 1802 Bellevue Avenue, Seattle
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Aviv Hummus Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aviv Hummus Bar (@avivhummusbar)

Aviv Hummus Bar serves up six types of hummus bowls, all of which can be modified to include a boiled egg, falafel, hatzilim, hot chickpeas, and even extra hummus — adding hummus to a hummus bowl, amazing.

Location: 107 15th Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-323-7483
Facebook | Instagram

Hot Mama’s Pizza

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seattles Best (@hotmamasseattlepizza)

Hot Mama’s Pizza brings New York-style pizza to Seattle. Since 1995, they’ve been serving up cheap slices that keep bellies full.

Location: 700 E Pine Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-322-6444
Instagram

Pho Than Brothers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivian (@babylime_vc)

Delicious, authentic, and affordable is what Pho Than Brothers preach. They aren’t wrong, though. Their Vietnamese food really is delicious, authentic, and affordable.

Location: 527 Broadway East, Seattle
Phone: 206-527-5973

Lil’ Woody’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lil Woody’s (@lilwoodys)

A $6 burger? Count us in. Lil’ Woody’s is a Seattle-based chain that serves fast-food burgers that actually taste good. For just a few dollars more, your classic burger can be upgraded to a specialty burger which we recommend.

Location: 1211 Pine Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-457-4148
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

