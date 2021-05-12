What to eat in and around Seattle today: Ray's Boathouse

After being closed for six months, Ray’s Boathouse in Seattle is back and better than ever.

Located right on the water, you’ll feel like you’re in an oasis away from the city as you look out into the glimmering ocean.

The seafood restaurant has even launched a brand new, spring-inspired menu built around sustainable Northwest seafood and Boathouse favorites.

New menu items include panko-crusted Thai razor clams, Applewood grilled sablefish sake kasu, grilled wild Alaskan king salmon, pacific northwest halibut, Dungeness crab cakes, seared oyster mushrooms, and Penn Cove clams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray’s Boathouse (@raysboathouse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray’s Boathouse (@raysboathouse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray’s Boathouse (@raysboathouse)

Ray’s Boathouse is currently open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 9 pm and is not accepting reservations for the outdoor deck.

Location: 6049 Seaview Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-789-3770

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram