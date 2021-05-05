What to eat in and around Seattle today: Taku

After closing for nearly a year due to the pandemic, Chef Shota Nakajima has reimagined and reopened his casual Capitol Hill restaurant, Taku.

Nakajima has refined the menu to feature his favorite childhood food — karaage, also known as Japanese fried chicken.

Taku offers marinated, buttered, and twice-fried karaage nuggets and wings available wet or dry in a five-piece, 10-piece, or 15-piece order, as well as the return of the glorious F*ck it Bucket.

Also in the lineup is a chicken karaage rice bowl, a curry karaage burger and a selection of classic Japanese sides like mac salad, furikake fries, cabbage salad, miso soup, and more.

All of the side dishes at Taku were inspired by Japanese izakaya offerings, and Nakajima highly recommends the cabbage salad “as it helps break down the fat.”

Taku will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 3 to 10 pm for to-go orders only. Orders can be placed online at takuseattle.com or at Taku’s takeout window on East Pike Street.

Location: 706 East Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-829-9418

