What to eat in and around Seattle today: Hue Ky Mi Gia
One of Seattle’s best noodle houses, Hue Ky Mi Gia, just so happens to be rather authentic and incredibly delicious.
The family-owned and -operated Chinese/Vietnamese noodle house originated in Saigon and has expanded to two locations around Washington.
Guests can expect to slurp up an array of noodles, either dry or in broth — both with an amazing amount of chew.
We recommend starting your order with some crispy garlic chicken wings. They’re so good, you may even start considering swapping out your game-day picks for these guys.
Next, move on to the noodles. Classic roasted duck noodle soup is their specialty and one of the most-ordered dishes, although you can’t go wrong with wonton egg noodle soup or braised duck noodle soup.
If you want dry noodles, try one of their nests, which includes toppings set inside a nest of noodles.
Hue Ky Mi Gia is currently available for limited in-person dining as well as takeout.
Hue Ky Mi Gia
Location: 1207 S Jackson Street, Seattle
Location: 18230 E Valley Highway #152, Kent