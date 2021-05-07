What to eat in and around Seattle today: Hue Ky Mi Gia

One of Seattle’s best noodle houses, Hue Ky Mi Gia, just so happens to be rather authentic and incredibly delicious.

The family-owned and -operated Chinese/Vietnamese noodle house originated in Saigon and has expanded to two locations around Washington.

Guests can expect to slurp up an array of noodles, either dry or in broth — both with an amazing amount of chew.

We recommend starting your order with some crispy garlic chicken wings. They’re so good, you may even start considering swapping out your game-day picks for these guys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gennessey Lai (@hungerdontlai)

Next, move on to the noodles. Classic roasted duck noodle soup is their specialty and one of the most-ordered dishes, although you can’t go wrong with wonton egg noodle soup or braised duck noodle soup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • TDTEATS • || Seattle Foodie (@tdteats)

If you want dry noodles, try one of their nests, which includes toppings set inside a nest of noodles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Chin (@chin.dailybites)

Hue Ky Mi Gia is currently available for limited in-person dining as well as takeout.

Location: 1207 S Jackson Street, Seattle

Location: 18230 E Valley Highway #152, Kent

Facebook | Instagram