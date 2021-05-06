What to eat in and around Seattle today: Saint Bread

Don’t lie to us, we know you’ve thanked God for bread.

If you’re as into the carbs as we are, take your worship to Saint Bread on the Portage Bay waterfront near UW in Seattle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Sido (@jamessido)

The quaint bakery is decked out with stained glass and an overwhelming scent of freshly baked goodness.

The menu at Saint Bread melds French, Japanese, American, and Scandanavian dishes, drawing inspiration from the team behind the bakery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Bread (@saintbreadseattle)

Along with pastries and bread, the bakery also serves up dishes from the kitchen or in a grab-and-go format for those on the run.

Kitchen dishes include an okonomiyaki tortilla with eggs, cabbage, sweet potato, green onion, ginger, kewpie, Bulldog sauce, and bonito, classic avocado toast, a melonpan steamed egg sandwich, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Bread (@saintbreadseattle)

Grab and Go offerings include a grain bowl, snack box, ham and butter sandwich, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Bread (@saintbreadseattle)

Saint Bread’s current operating hours are 8 am through 2 pm from Tuesday through Friday.

Location: 1421 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Instagram | Twitter