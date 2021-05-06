What to eat in and around Seattle today: Saint Bread
Don’t lie to us, we know you’ve thanked God for bread.
If you’re as into the carbs as we are, take your worship to Saint Bread on the Portage Bay waterfront near UW in Seattle.
The quaint bakery is decked out with stained glass and an overwhelming scent of freshly baked goodness.
The menu at Saint Bread melds French, Japanese, American, and Scandanavian dishes, drawing inspiration from the team behind the bakery.
Along with pastries and bread, the bakery also serves up dishes from the kitchen or in a grab-and-go format for those on the run.
Kitchen dishes include an okonomiyaki tortilla with eggs, cabbage, sweet potato, green onion, ginger, kewpie, Bulldog sauce, and bonito, classic avocado toast, a melonpan steamed egg sandwich, and more.
Grab and Go offerings include a grain bowl, snack box, ham and butter sandwich, and more.
Saint Bread’s current operating hours are 8 am through 2 pm from Tuesday through Friday.