What to eat in and around Seattle today: Mr. Chicken

Forget about Colonel Sanders and meet Mr. Chicken.

Located in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, Mr. Chicken serves up — you guessed it — chicken.

Don’t pay attention to their unassuming storefront as the posters and signage don’t do the dishes justice. Their Korean fried chicken is simply some of the best in the city.

Choose between honey chicken, yangnyum chicken, crispy wings, crispy drums, soy garlic wings, soy hot wings, and more.

Mr. Chicken has also hopped on the Korean hot dog trend, serving up mozzarella hot dogs on a stick, cheddar and sausage, as well as sausages coated in crispy potatoes.

Mr. Chicken is available for delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats, and is open seven days a week from 11 am through 9 pm.

Location: 516 6th Avenue S, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-2152

