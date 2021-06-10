What to eat in and around Seattle today: Rocco's

With so many great pizza spots around Seattle, you may be wondering where to grab your next slice. We’ve got your answer: Rocco’s.

The Italian eatery makes most of its ingredients from scratch, including sauces, dressings, dough, ricotta, sausage, and several bar items.

They also use meats from Field Roast, Olsen Farms, Zoe’s Artisan Cured Meats, and Collin’s Family Orchard.

Start your order with some garlic cheese bread or house-pickled vegetables. The oven-roasted brussel sprouts and roasted beets are also a wonderful option.

We recommend skipping the salad and going straight to the specialty pizzas. Rocco’s serves up all sorts of pizza, including a loaded baked potato pizza, Indian-inspired tikka tikka tikka pizza, a dill pizza, and even Vietnamese Banh mi-inspired ‘za.

Of course, if you’d rather choose your own toppings, you can do that too.

Rocco’s is currently open for takeout, delivery, and limited dine-in.

Location: 2312 Second Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-397-4210

