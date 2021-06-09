What to eat in and around Seattle today: Kuanjai Thai Cuisine
Those seeking authentic Thai cuisine need to hit up Kuanjai Thai Cuisine in Fremont.
For over 15 years, the family-run restaurant has served up platefuls of love to thousands of bellies in the Seattle area.
Kuanjai Thai Cuisine serves up only the best family-made recipes from Khon Kaen, Thailand.
Start your order with some fresh rolls. Make sure you’re not going for the spring rolls, and instead the rice sheet-wrapped pockets of fried tofu, cucumbers, bean sprouts, lettuce, carrots, and basil.
Next, decide whether you’d like a soup or entree — trust us when we say that you probably won’t be able to finish both.
The classic Tom Yum is delicious and perfectly spiced, while all of Kuanjai Thai Cuisine’s noodle options are on par.
In addition to noodles, soups, and salads, the spot also serves up a variety of curries and fried rice dishes with your choice of vegetable, tofu, beef, chicken, or pork.
Kwanjai Thai Cuisine is currently open for takeout and dine-in seven days a week.
Kwanjai Thai Cuisine
Location: 469 N 36th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-632-3656
Facebook