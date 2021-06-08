What to eat in and around Seattle today: Distant Worlds Coffeehouse
Whether you identify as a geek, nerd, or cool kid, Distant Worlds Coffeehouse accepts you.
The owners are “queer, trans, and BIPOC-safe” folk who are excited to bring you into their geeky world of coffee.
Whether you’re stopping by for a random coffee or are meeting up for your next Dungeons and Dragons session, Distant Worlds Coffeehouse surely won’t judge.
You can’t go to a coffeehouse and not order coffee. Go for the classic cappuccino or really indulge in the white chocolate mocha. The white chocolate syrup is made in-house.
While we judge you for not liking coffee, the baristas at Distant Worlds won’t. They serve up a delicious chai, steamer, matcha latte, golden milk, and London fog.
If you’d like a bite to eat, we love their smokey vegan sandwich and classic toasted egg and cheese.
The coffeehouse is currently open for both dine-in and take-out.
Location: 6417 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-525-5191
