What to eat in and around Seattle today: Distant Worlds Coffeehouse

Whether you’re stopping by for a random coffee or are meeting up for your next Dungeons and Dragons session, Distant Worlds Coffeehouse surely won’t judge.

You can’t go to a coffeehouse and not order coffee. Go for the classic cappuccino or really indulge in the white chocolate mocha. The white chocolate syrup is made in-house.

While we judge you for not liking coffee, the baristas at Distant Worlds won’t. They serve up a delicious chai, steamer, matcha latte, golden milk, and London fog.

If you’d like a bite to eat, we love their smokey vegan sandwich and classic toasted egg and cheese.

The coffeehouse is currently open for both dine-in and take-out.