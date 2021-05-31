FoodRestaurants & Bars

What to eat in and around Seattle today: Mainstay Provisions

May 31 2021, 11:22 am
Mainstay Provisions provides high-quality food and market items at affordable prices.

The Ballard spot uses ingredients that can typically be found at fine dining establishments in addition to selling specialty oils, vinegars, and a collection of both local and international booze.

Mainstay Provisions serves one all-day menu. Pop by for breakfast and pick a breakfast sandwich, house-made English muffin, or build your own scramble.

You can also enjoy one of seven sandwiches, including halloumi and mushroom duxelles, steak sub, roasted turkey breast, and marinated beet, or go for a burger.

The market even serves up rotisserie chickens paired with delicious sides.

On the lighter end of the spectrum are salads or veggies, or a nice cold gazpacho.

Mainstay Provisions is currently open for takeout from 7 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, and 8 am to 3 pm on weekends.

Mainstay Provisions

Location: 612 NW 65th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-659-0170
