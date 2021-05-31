What to eat in and around Seattle today: Mainstay Provisions

Mainstay Provisions provides high-quality food and market items at affordable prices.

The Ballard spot uses ingredients that can typically be found at fine dining establishments in addition to selling specialty oils, vinegars, and a collection of both local and international booze.

Mainstay Provisions serves one all-day menu. Pop by for breakfast and pick a breakfast sandwich, house-made English muffin, or build your own scramble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mainstay Provisions (@mainstayprovisions)

You can also enjoy one of seven sandwiches, including halloumi and mushroom duxelles, steak sub, roasted turkey breast, and marinated beet, or go for a burger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mainstay Provisions (@mainstayprovisions)

The market even serves up rotisserie chickens paired with delicious sides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mainstay Provisions (@mainstayprovisions)

On the lighter end of the spectrum are salads or veggies, or a nice cold gazpacho.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adria | Food Tours & Retreats (@emeraldpalate)

Mainstay Provisions is currently open for takeout from 7 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, and 8 am to 3 pm on weekends.

Location: 612 NW 65th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-659-0170

Instagram