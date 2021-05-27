What to eat in and around Seattle today: Ballard Kiss Cafe
Unlike your typical coffee shops, Ballard Kiss Cafe is a beer and wine cafe.
What does that mean, you wonder? Well, it means that instead of a coffee bar, you can expect a full bar — or at least fridges stocked with quality beer.
- See also:
Ballard Kiss Cafe serves up delicious soups and salads but truly excels at sandwiches.
View this post on Instagram
Pick between classic sandwiches such as a Thanksgiving-themed sandwich, BLT, or antipasti creation.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re wanting a warm sandwich such as grilled cheese or a brie and apple melt, go for a hot pressed sandwich.
View this post on Instagram
The spot also serves all-day breakfast and spinach wraps, as well as snacks and sweets for those who’ve just come for the booze.
View this post on Instagram
The restaurant is currently open from 11 am to 9 pm daily for carry-out and limited dine-in.
Ballard Kiss Cafe
Location: 2817 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-789-5477
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram