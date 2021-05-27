What to eat in and around Seattle today: Ballard Kiss Cafe

Unlike your typical coffee shops, Ballard Kiss Cafe is a beer and wine cafe.

What does that mean, you wonder? Well, it means that instead of a coffee bar, you can expect a full bar — or at least fridges stocked with quality beer.

Ballard Kiss Cafe serves up delicious soups and salads but truly excels at sandwiches.

Pick between classic sandwiches such as a Thanksgiving-themed sandwich, BLT, or antipasti creation.

If you’re wanting a warm sandwich such as grilled cheese or a brie and apple melt, go for a hot pressed sandwich.

The spot also serves all-day breakfast and spinach wraps, as well as snacks and sweets for those who’ve just come for the booze.

The restaurant is currently open from 11 am to 9 pm daily for carry-out and limited dine-in.

Location: 2817 NW Market Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-789-5477

