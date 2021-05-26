What to eat in and around Seattle today: Tres’ House of Cheesesteaks

The best cheesesteaks in Seattle come out of Tres’ House of Cheesesteaks.

The owner of the food truck, Tremaine Battle, wanted to bring the magic of East Coast Philly cheesesteaks to the West Coast.

Over the past two years, he’s managed to do so with unique cooking techniques, authentic ingredients, and secret seasonings.

If you’ve never been to Tres’ House of Cheesesteaks, you have to try their cheesesteak sandwiches.

Choose between the original Philly, tres’ caliente, mushroom Swiss, pizza cheesesteak, or a pork belly BLT cheesesteak.

The spot also has steak burgers served on a brioche bun, including a bacon bleu cheese steak burger, classic steak burger, mushroom steak burger, pulled bacon cheese steak burger, Texas steak burger, and veggie burger.

If you’re not in the mood for bread or buns, give the cheese fries or loaded fries a shot — yes, they’re still carbs, but there’s always room for fries.

Tres’ House of Cheesesteaks is currently open daily from 11 am to 10 pm and available for delivery through DoorDash and Grubhub.

Location: 8519 15th Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-308-0255

Twitter | Instagram