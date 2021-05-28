What to eat in and around Seattle today: Sazon Seattle
Sazon Seattle is about so much more than simple plates, it’s about using food to create emotions and unique moments.
The restaurant serves up Mexican food inspired by Baja California, the region in which the owners of Sazon grew up.
With two locations in Ballard and Queen Anne, you’ve no reason to skip out on this hotspot.
Sazon Seattle serves up way more than just tacos. Yes, while their tacos are the bomb dot com, don’t sleep on their breakfasts.
Pick between coconut pancakes, a machacha sandwich, huevos rancheros, and so much more.
They also serve up an Angus and chorizo burger, as well as fish sandwich and chicken wings.
Of course, you can also go with loaded nachos, burritos, or tortas.
Sazon is currently open daily in both Ballard and Queen Anne as well as available for delivery through Doordash and Uber Eats.
Sazon Seattle
Location: 7301 15th Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-717-2827
Location: 2232 Queen Anne Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-556-4939
