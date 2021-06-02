What to eat in and around Seattle today: Koku Cafe and Market

Forget about Parisian cafes and check out a Japanese cafe at Koku Cafe and Market in Seattle.

The cafe and market combines rich, savory foods with fresh and local ingredients to bring you wonderful eats and treats.

Once you’re done in the cafe, check out what’s for sale on the market side.

Koku Cafe and Market is known for its rice bowls. We love the gochujang brewed pork, ginger koji tofu, and Japanese curry bowls.

Their sandwiches are also tasty and perfect for on the go.

You also can’t go wrong with any of their breakfast offerings or okonomiyaki: Japanese savory pancakes filled with fresh cabbage and scallions, topped with an array of delicious offerings.

Koku Cafe and Market is currently open Tuesday to Thursday from 10 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm. On Friday through Sunday, the spot stays open from 9 am through 8 pm.

Location: 1417 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle

Phone: 206-285-1352

