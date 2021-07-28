Seattle In Bloom treats downtown hotel visitors to fresh flowers next month

The Pike Place Market is renowned for having florists with some of Seattle’s prettiest and largest bouquets. And throughout August, overnight guests of downtown hotels will receive a complimentary bouquet of the market’s famous flowers courtesy of Visit Seattle’s new promotion, Seattle In Bloom.

“Pike Place Market’s flowers are a beloved token of our city for tourists and locals alike,” said Anna Hughes, Director of Sales and Marketing, Crowne Plaza Seattle, in a release. “With this symbol of our appreciation, the hospitality community hopes to express at least some of our gratitude for the Market’s part in helping Seattle rebuild.”

Guests who stay overnight in a downtown hotel from August 1 to 31 are eligible to receive a $15 Bloom Bucks voucher that they can redeem at select flower vendors at Pike Place Market.

The first 100 people each day to bring proof of their hotel reservation to the Visit Seattle concierge at the Visitor Information Center at Pike Place Market will obtain the floral voucher.

Pike Place Market is a popular destination for lovers of Washington-grown flowers. A number of the flower vendors have been selling at the Market for decades.

“The Market is beyond thrilled to welcome back our visitors from around the world with this partnership,” said Mary Bacarella, Executive Director at Pike Place Market PDA. “Each stunning bouquet is produced by local farms and by generations of Market farmers.

“This is a unique opportunity to visit the Market and brighten your day with a world-class bouquet, shop our hundreds of small businesses and dine at any of our numerous eateries. Everyone should take home a piece of our world-renowned Pike Place Market!”

Once participating guests have selected their beautiful Seattle In Bloom bouquet, they are encouraged to share a photo on social media using the hashtags #SeattleBloomBucks and #VisitSeattle.