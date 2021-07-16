John Mayer announces Seattle date for "Sob Rock" tour

John Mayer has announced the North American dates for his Sob Rock tour, including a stop in Seattle.

Mayer will hit the stage on Tuesday, March 22, at Climate Pledge Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer)

The tour kicks off in Albany, New York, on February 17 and wraps up in Chicago, Illinois, on April 28.

SOB ROCK TOUR DATES:

Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena

Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mayer is a 7-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter. Originally hailing from Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mayer has released eight studio albums, including 2021’s Sob Rock.

Tickets go on sale starting July 23 at 11 am through Mayer’s website.

When: March 22, 2022

Where: Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets: Available through Mayer’s website starting July 23.