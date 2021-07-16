John Mayer announces Seattle date for "Sob Rock" tour
John Mayer has announced the North American dates for his Sob Rock tour, including a stop in Seattle.
Mayer will hit the stage on Tuesday, March 22, at Climate Pledge Arena.
The tour kicks off in Albany, New York, on February 17 and wraps up in Chicago, Illinois, on April 28.
SOB ROCK TOUR DATES:
Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena
Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mayer is a 7-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter. Originally hailing from Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mayer has released eight studio albums, including 2021’s Sob Rock.
Tickets go on sale starting July 23 at 11 am through Mayer’s website.
When: March 22, 2022
Where: Climate Pledge Arena
Tickets: Available through Mayer’s website starting July 23.