7 wild summer activities to enjoy in and around Seattle

Last summer was for lounging on the beach in isolation, riding your bike everywhere, and digging into the books.

This summer, vaxxed girl summer, is all about getting wild.

We don’t mean going to loud and bursting parties, we mean finally revisiting all of the fun activities that were locked shut this year.

Here are seven wild activities to enjoy this summer in Seattle:

Rent a jet ski

Rent a jet ski with Waterfront Adventures. If you’ve never gone out on water before, the staff will teach you everything you need to know. There are also dock attendants who will make sure your arrival and departure back on land are as smooth as possible.

Location: 1200 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA

Phone: 425-999-1784

Try kiteboarding

Spend your day taking a kiteboarding lesson with Kite Paddle Surf. The spot offers beginner lessons, intermediate lessons, and ride along lessons for advanced boarders.

Location: 2620 North Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham

Phone: 360-775-2741

Hop on a bike

We’re not talking your average Lime bike, we’re talking mountain biking. If you’re not ready to take on the trails alone, take a class with the Evergreen Mountain Bike alliance.

Location: varies, check online for a full list

Phone: 206-524-2900

Spend a day surfing

If you’d rather rent a surfboard and hit the waves without a kite, rent a surfboard from Kite Paddle Surf. Rentals start at $30 a day or $175 for the week.

Location: 2620 North Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham

Phone: 360-775-2741

Go skydiving

Fly high into the Snohomish skies and jump out of a plane with Skydive Snohomish. If you’re too scared, get pushed out of a plane. Either way, you’re getting out of that plane.

Location: 9906 Airport Way, Snohomish

Phone: 360-568-7703

Strap on to a wakeboard

Bring five of your best friends boarding thanks to Waterfront Adventures. For $229 per hour, you’ll get a boat equipped with a driver and wakeboard, as well as endless laughs and smiles.

Location: 1200 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA

Phone: 425-999-1784

Start bouldering

While we don’t recommend getting straight out to the cliffs which overlook the waters, we do recommend starting out in a gym. How is this activity wild, you ask? Well, once you get good you can swap the gym for a real rock face — now that’s wild.

Location: 3535 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle

Instagram