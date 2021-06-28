9 FREE splash pads in Seattle for your kids to cool down in

Forget about jumping in a pool and let your kids enjoy all the refreshing splash pads the city has to offer.

Seattle has a multitude of splash parks to enjoy, most of which are open from 11 am to 8 pm each day.

These free outdoor water parks operate providing there is no rain and temperatures reach 70 degrees or higher.

Here are the best splash pads in Seattle:

In addition to unparalleled views of the Duwamish River, the city, and the Olympic Mountains, Jefferson Park is home to one of the best splash pads in the city. This huge park is outfitted with slides and numerous splash zones.

Although smaller than other parks on this list, the Georgetown Playfield is a great spot for tots. Enjoy exciting water features such as spilling buckets, moveable standing hoses, and of course, water shooting from the ground.

Although not technically a splash pad, kids and adults alike have been cooling down in the waters of the International fountain. Trust us when we say it’s one of our favorite spots in the city.

Highland Park’s splash pad parallels the playground which is perfect for water babies and those who fear the cool H2O. There’s even seating for parents on the side.

The John C. Little splash pad may have only a few sprinklers coming out of the ground, but we’re sure your kids will enjoy the water on a sunny day. Besides, don’t you remember being younger and loving the sprinkler?

Sure, it doesn’t look like much, but your kids will love running through the water and returning to the adjacent playground. A slide mixed with watery swimsuits? Now that’s speed.

The Northacres splash pad is fairly large with several water features. Kids can pile under filling buckets, waiting for them to fill and rain down on them, or enjoy funny-looking sprinklers and stationed water guns.

With the water right there, you may not even want to head over to the splash pad. That being said, if your little one isn’t a swimmer, the pad is the perfect place to escape the heat.

The Pratt spray-ground is home to several water features including rain towers, water guns, and of course, sprinklers. Sit on one of the side benches or lie in the grass as your kids play away.