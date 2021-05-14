What to eat in and around Seattle today: Gyro Heroes

There are so many wonderful Greek restaurants in Seattle, but none come close to Gyro Heroes’ fast-paced restaurant.

If you’re not looking for a typical sit-down restaurant, this spot is the one for you.

Regardless of how large your appetite is, you absolutely must order their special hero fries.

Then, we suggest either a gyro plate or wrap.

If carbs aren’t really your thing, their fresh gyro salads are a wonderful alternative and come loaded with toppings.

Veggie eaters can also enjoy picking off a separate vegan sandwich menu, including cauliflower sandwiches, falafel sandwiches, and mixed veggies sandwiches.

Location: 4111 SW Admiral Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-457-4140