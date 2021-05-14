FoodRestaurants & Bars

What to eat in and around Seattle today: Gyro Heroes

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
May 14 2021, 12:18 pm
Courtesy Gyro Heroes

There are so many wonderful Greek restaurants in Seattle, but none come close to Gyro Heroes’ fast-paced restaurant.

If you’re not looking for a typical sit-down restaurant, this spot is the one for you.

Regardless of how large your appetite is, you absolutely must order their special hero fries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seattle Foodie (@goodeats_felicia)

Then, we suggest either a gyro plate or wrap.

If carbs aren’t really your thing, their fresh gyro salads are a wonderful alternative and come loaded with toppings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SeattleBYOB (@seattlebyob)

Veggie eaters can also enjoy picking off a separate vegan sandwich menu, including cauliflower sandwiches, falafel sandwiches, and mixed veggies sandwiches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kal and bridge!! (@seattle.foodfinds)

Gyro Heroes

Location: 4111 SW Admiral Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-457-4140

