What to eat in and around Seattle today: Gyro Heroes
May 14 2021, 12:18 pm
There are so many wonderful Greek restaurants in Seattle, but none come close to Gyro Heroes’ fast-paced restaurant.
If you’re not looking for a typical sit-down restaurant, this spot is the one for you.
Regardless of how large your appetite is, you absolutely must order their special hero fries.
Then, we suggest either a gyro plate or wrap.
If carbs aren’t really your thing, their fresh gyro salads are a wonderful alternative and come loaded with toppings.
Veggie eaters can also enjoy picking off a separate vegan sandwich menu, including cauliflower sandwiches, falafel sandwiches, and mixed veggies sandwiches.
Gyro Heroes
Location: 4111 SW Admiral Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-457-4140