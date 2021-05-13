7 places to get amazingly tasty Greek gyros in Seattle

With so many little Greek spots around Seattle, you may not know where to get your fix of gyros.

Here are seven Greek gyro spots that you don’t want to skip on your visit to the Emerald City:

Mykonos Greek Grill has been around for over ten years. All of their wonderful gyros are served in warm pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and topped with tzatziki.

Location: 310 NE 72nd St, Seattle

Phone: 206-523-8929

The gyro plate at Med Mix is one that you don’t want to miss. Enjoy both rotisserie lamb and beef served with Greek salad, your choice of fries or rice, and of course, Tzaziki sauce.

Location: 2204 South Jackson Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-325-5642

Taki’s serves delicious, large portioned, freshly made, healthy, and authentic Greek food. You’ll feel like family when walking into the restaurant and can enjoy live Greek music every Saturday once the world returns to normal.

Location: 1471 NW 85th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-297-9200

We love Mint and Olives for their affordability. Each plate and gyro serves up more than enough food at prices that don’t break the bank. The family-owned restaurant puts their hearts on their plate with their family’s authentic Mediterranean recipes.

Location: 8 W Mercer Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-294-3974

MoMo’s Kebab serves authentic Egyptian dishes from one of South Park’s favorite food trucks.

Location: 8520 14th Avenue South, Seattle

Phone: 206-665-4460

Indulge your craving for both greek food and reality television by watching Kitchen Nightmares while devouring delicious food from none other than Yannis Greek Restaurant, which was featured on the show in 2012. You may be wondering — why would I want to eat at a place that was on a show for nightmare restaurants? Well, the fact that it’s still around eight years later should be an indication that Gordon Ramsey got the job done.

Location: 7419 Greenwood Avenue N

Phone: 206-783-6945

If you’re looking for Greek food but don’t feel like sitting down and waiting a while, Gyro Heroes is the restaurant for you. The restaurant even features a separate vegan sandwich menu, including cauliflower sandwiches, falafel sandwiches, and mixed veggie gyros.