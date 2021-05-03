8 vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Seattle you're sure to love

It hasn’t always been easy to find impressive dishes when ordering a plant-based meal, but things are different now.

Vegan and vegetarian eateries have swarmed the market, many of which are doing major things to shake up the gastronomy game as a whole.

Many — if not all — of the spots on our list aren’t just for those living the herbivore life. In fact, there are plenty of meatless restaurants that everyone can try, regardless of their diet.

Here is a look at some of the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Seattle.

While plenty of the spots on our list regularly focus on one particular style of food, Cafe Flora has grown a fandom for having a large variety of culinary adventures under the same roof. Cafe Flora is also part of the Flora family, which runs a small vegetarian eatery in the Seattle Airport called Floret, and a vegetarian and vegan option bakery on Beacon Hill called The Flora Bakehouse.

Location: 2901 E Madison Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-325-9100

Known for their vegan and vegetarian platters, the Wayward Vegan Cafe is an absolute must for folks on the specified diets, and anyone interested in feasting on some of the best eats and breakfast foods that Seattle has to offer.

Location: 801 NE 65th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-524-0204

Harvest Beat is a bit of a wild card in the common-level gastronomy industry. The restaurant serves a fixed menu, so don’t expect a lot in the way of choice aside from their ability to accommodate allergies. Each dining experience comes loaded with delectable dishes and the complete story of who it was grown by and how it was made.

Location: 1711 N 45th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-547-1348

With more than just the Bistro, the Plum family includes multiple pantry locations and a food truck. From Chef Makini Howell, Plum cranks up the class of vegetarian and vegan cuisine.

Location: 1429 12th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-838-5333

The unassuming and off-the-beaten-path Vietnamese restaurant in the South West of Seattle is one of the most delicious options in town for those with vegetarian and vegan diets. Most of all, praise comes from all over for their “fake” fried fish plates.

Location: 10439 16th Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-466-6345

This quaint, small-town-vibe cafe in Seattle is home to some of the tastiest vegetarian eats in all of Seattle. Perhaps best known for their vegan and gluten-free lemon poppyseed waffles, the Sunlight Cafe is well worth the time to hunt down and devour. Another notable menu item is their ever-revolving selection of vegan pies.

Location: 6404 9th Ave NE #100, Seattle

Phone: 206-522-9060

After six years of serving out of a food truck, Cycledogs is set to replace former vegetarian spot No Bones Beach Club. As they are in the process of moving, they are currently closed for business. Keep an eye out on this space for their exciting opening announcement.

Location: 5410 17th Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-372-8510

