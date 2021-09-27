7 events you don't want to miss in and around Seattle this fall

There’s so much more to fall than pumpkin patches and pumpkin spice lattes.

If you’re looking for things to do this fall in and around Seattle, we’ve got you.

Here are seven events you don’t want to miss in and around Seattle this fall.

CroatiaFest 2021 promotes and preserves Croatian culture through food demonstrations, dance, jewelry sales, and more. The event is going virtual this year, which means that you can enjoy learning all about Croatia from the comfort of your couch.

When: October 2 and 3

Time: All-day

Where: Online

Admission: Free

On October 2, Stocker Farms becomes Stalker Farms — a haunted version of the family-favorite spot. With a beer garden, zombie paintball, communal campfires, giant jumping pillow, games, and haunted mazes, everyone is sure to be spooked.

When: Starting October 2, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish

Admission: Tickets starting at $17.95

Get a little boozy and meet up with animals at the Woodland Park Zoo. Sample delicious imports, domestics, microbrews, ciders, and more from over 45 of the finest local breweries. The Zoo’s ambassador animals will also be around for up-close encounters.

When: October 7, 2021

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Woodland Park Zoo

Admission: Tickets starting at $38

The 25th Annual SpiritWalk and Warrior Run is a gathering to promote strong, healthy Indigenous communities. ​This year’s theme is Land Back — the movement to restore land, language, ceremony, kinship, and medicines to Indigenous people. Proceeds from SpiritWalk will support expansion projects that help bring Indigenized healthcare throughout the region. ​

When: October 16, 2021

Time: 10 am to 1 pm

Where: Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center — 5011 Bernie Whitebear Lane, Seattle

Admission: 1.25 mile SpiritWalk is free, 5K Warrior Run tickets start at $40

Celebrate Halloween with an EDM festival sure to get you boogie-ing. Dance the weekend away with Bijou, Borgore, Ekali, Joyryde, Kaskade, Ngtmre, Troyboi, Tchami, Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, and more.

When: October 29 and 30, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: WaMu Theater

Admission: Tickets start at $119

The Halloween Train travels in Snoqualmie, not Seattle, but it’s so iconic that it deserved to be on this list. Throughout October, enjoy a two-hour fall-decorated train excursion through the scenic upper Snoqualmie Valley.

When: Various dates in September

Time: Various times

Where: Northwest Railway Museum

Admission: Tickets start at $12

Live music is returning to Ballard this November. Catch over 50 bands performing at local venues throughout three days. Headliners include Manatee Commune, Cedric Burnside, Liz Cooper, The Seeds, Acid Tongue, and so much more.

When: November 11 through 14

Time: 7 to 11:45 pm

Where: Various locations in Ballard

Admission: $65