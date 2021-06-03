Take your tastebuds on a trip along the border of the Mediterranean Sea at Andaluca.

Since 1996, the restaurant has been wowing with seasonal Northwest foods inspired by the world’s Mediterranean countries.

For a starter, we recommend the mezze platter with hummus, marinated olives, house pickles, beet shamandar, harissa, vegetables, and grilled flatbread. Their roasted root veggies and kale are also delicious, as is the grilled broccolini with roasted garlic and lemon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andaluca Restaurant (@andaluca_restaurant)

For an entree, you must try the Andaluca Paella. The saffron-scented arborio rice topped with braised chicken, dry-cured chorizo, prawns, peas, asparagus and harissa is to die for, although the spring risotto is a close second favorite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andaluca Restaurant (@andaluca_restaurant)

For dessert, go for the orange blossom fritters or mascarpone panna cotta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andaluca Restaurant (@andaluca_restaurant)

Andaluca is currently open seven days a week from 3:30 to 8 pm.

Location: 405 Olive Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-382-6999

Facebook | Instagram