7 farmers' markets to check out in and around Seattle this summer

With spring’s cold finally starting to dwindle and an influx of proper warm weather expected, the return of farmers’ markets in Seattle is coming up.

It doesn’t matter if you want freshly made meals, Washington-grown produce, handmade arts and crafts, or just a bustling atmosphere and lively entertainment, the markets in and around Seattle have everything you’re looking for. They even accept EBT/SNAP; just swipe your card at the Market Manager Booth.

Here is our guide to Seattle’s farmers’ markets in 2022.

The Capitol Hill Farmers’ Market features an array of brunch-ready prepared food vendors that source ingredients from local, Washington farms. In addition to brunch foods, there are locally made goods and farm-fresh vegetables.

When: Sundays, year-round

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: E Denny Way between Broadway and 10th Avenue E

Located nearby the Columbia City light rail station, the Columbia City Farmers’ Market’s offerings change weekly. While there are still many vendors that come each week, vendor attendance varies and last-minute changes may occur.

When: Wednesdays through October 12, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: 37th Avenue S and S Edmunds Street, just off Rainier Avenue S

Local artisans as well as farmers from across Washington flock to the Lake City Farmers’ Market. The market even features numerous activities hosted by community partners.

When: Thursdays through October 6, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: NE 125th and 28th NE, next to the Library off Lake City Way

Since 2003, the Magnolia Farmers’ Market has been a great gathering spot and a wonderful way for families to enjoy the start of their weekend.

When: Saturdays until October 15, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: W McGraw Street and 33rd Avenue W in the Magnolia Village

The Phinney Farmers’ Market is a partnership between the Neighborhood Farmers’ Markets (NFM) and the Phinney Neighborhood Association (PNA). There’s a mix of produce, prepared food, and a nearby playground as well as a courtyard with live music.

When: Fridays until September 30, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: 6761 Phinney Avenue N

The University District Farmers’ Market is Seattle’s largest food-only market. It’s been a Seattle favorite since 1993 and features several long-time vendors.

When: Saturdays year-round

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: University Way NE between 50th and 52nd

The West Seattle Farmers’ Market has featured up to 70 vendors during peak season and is one of the fastest-growing Farmers’ Markets in the city.

When: Sundays year-round

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: California Avenue SW and SW Alaska