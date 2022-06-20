7 restaurants in Seattle that are actually worth the hour-long wait
Sometimes you get to a restaurant, they tell you it’ll be 45 minutes to an hour, and you decide to leave and try somewhere else.
These seven restaurants are not the case. No matter the wait time, these are well worth it.
Here are seven restaurants in Seattle that are actually worth the hour-long wait:
Bar Miriam
View this post on Instagram
Bar Miriam is a 21+ cocktail bar and kitchen. In addition to a cozy interior, enjoy dishes such as grilled wild onion and leeks, nettle gnocchi, Kentucky fried soft shell crab, Salish sea halibut, and five-spice pork belly.
Location: 307 W McGraw Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-708-1213
Instagram
The Flour Box
View this post on Instagram
By now, we’re sure you’ve heard of The Flour Box. With a menu that changes weekly, it’s no wonder people wait upwards of 90 minutes for a sweet treat. We recommend lining up first thing in the morning to avoid missing your favorite flavors.
Location: 5520 Rainier Avenue S, Seattle
Facebook | Instagram
Birrieria Tijuana
View this post on Instagram
Okay, so we know that Everett is not exactly in Seattle, but this spot is worth the drive and the wait. Although you can get tacos in Seattle, you can’t get Birrieria Tijuana tacos in Seattle. If you show up during off-peak hours, you probably won’t catch too much of a wait.
Location: 205 E Casino Road, Everett
Phone: 425-404-3370
Facebook | Instagram
Elmer’s Midnite Ramen
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that ramen was served from food carts in the 1900s in Japan? Although ramen out of a food truck doesn’t seem like the best idea, it’s worth the wait to enjoy a traditional way to slurp.
Location: schedule varies, follow the truck online
Instagram
Dingfelder’s Delicatessen
View this post on Instagram
Dingfelder’s Delicatessen is not much of a sit-down restaurant — it’s a deli. Their Pastrami Sandwich is so worth the lineup as it literally melts in your mouth.
Location: 1318 E Pine Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-403-1365
Facebook | Instagram
Super Six Seattle
View this post on Instagram
We definitely recommend making a reservation at Super Six if you don’t want to wait 30 minutes for a seat. You’ll forget that you’re in Seattle by bringing your taste buds on a trip to Hawaii.
Location: 3714 S Hudson Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-420-1201
Facebook | Instagram
Archipelago
View this post on Instagram
There are only eight seats at Archipelago, and you need to make reservations two to three months in advance. You’ll enjoy a seasonal tasting menu of nine to twelve curated courses which brings you through the Pacific Northwest identity to discover the flavors of Filipino ancestry.
Location: 5607 Rainier Avenue S, Seattle
Facebook | Instagram