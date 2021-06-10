7 cheap yet delicious restaurants in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood
You don’t have to spend a ton of money to enjoy a great meal in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, you just have to know where to go.
If like us, your stomach is much larger than your wallet, you may need our handy guide of cheap eats in Ballard.
Here are seven spots in Ballard that won’t break the bank:
Un Bien
Sure, to most of us $14 for a sandwich isn’t exactly cheap. That being said, these sandwiches are large enough to keep you filled for two meals — so if you don’t really think about it, it’s basically $7.
Location: 7302.5 15th Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-588-2040
Cafe Besalu
Those looking for a little snack need to head to Cafe Besalu. They serve both sweet and savory cakes, pastries, and beverages.
Location: 5909 24th Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-789-1463
Lil’ Woody’s
A $6 burger? Count us in. Lil’ Woody’s is a Seattle-based chain that serves fast-food burgers that actually taste good. For just a few dollars more, your classic burger can be upgraded to a specialty burger which we recommend.
Location: 2040 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-257-5259
Ballard Pizza Company
Is $22 for a pizza a lot of money? Yes. But $11 for half a pizza? Not bad at all. Ballard Pizza Company makes delicious pizza pies that are perfect for sharing. If heading there alone, however, you may want to stick to the starter flatbread.
Location: 5107 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-946-9960
El Borracho
The great thing about tacos is that you can buy them one by one, allowing you to pick your final price. El Borracho offers vegan, meat, and fishy options, perfect to satisfy all bellies.
Location: 5465 Leary Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-582-1974
Biscuit and Bean
Whether you’d like a cup of joe or are leaning more towards a filling snack, Biscuit and Bean has you covered. For less than $5, enjoy buttermilk or cheddar green onion biscuit and one spread free of charge. For $3-4 more, you can turn that biscuit into a sandwich topped with everything from jam and cheese to cucumbers and egg.
Location: 5905 15th Avenue Nw, Seattle
Phone: 206-457-5735
The Monkey Bridge
While the rice and noodle creations at The Monkey Bridge may cost you a hefty $12.50, you can enjoy a big bowl of pho for less than $10. Who cares about rice, anyways? We all know that pho is where it’s at.
Location: 1723 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-297-6048