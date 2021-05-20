FoodRestaurants & BarsVegetarian & Vegan

7 terrific spots for tasty Lebanese food in Seattle

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
|
May 20 2021, 1:00 pm
7 terrific spots for tasty Lebanese food in Seattle
Shutterstock

There are several kinds of cuisine we can’t get enough of, and Lebanese food is definitely one of them.

Lebanese eats are fresh, flavorful, filling. It’s a guilt-free way of indulging, and that’s something we can get behind.

Here are seven awesome places to enjoy Lebanese food in or around Seattle.

Mamnoon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mamnoon 🍴 (@mamnoonrestaurant)

Mamnoon is a wonderful fusion of modern and classic Lebanese dishes. Start with some mezze to share, and then dig into one of the many dishes. Menus change by the season, so be sure to try the seasonal favorites before they rotate out.
Location: 1508 Melrose Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-906-9606
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Mashawi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shauna M. Ahern (@shaunamahern) on

While Mashawi makes dishes from all over the Mediterranean, they specialize in Lebanese cuisine. With large portions, be ready to share or take some home.

Location: 366 Roy Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-282-0078
Facebook | Twitter

Garlic Crush

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clover 郎 (@cloverlicious) on

Garlic crush is a chain that has locations in Bellevue, Issaquah, Seattle, and Redmond. We like the spot because it’s accessible, offers delivery, and always tastes great.
Location: 1417 Broadway, Seattle
Phone: 206-860-3989
Facebook

Cafe Munir

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Judy (@judyeats) on

We recommend calling ahead and reserving a table to avoid risking a longer wait. We love their Chef’s Night Sundays, where you’re served a bunch of small plates, an entree, and dessert.
Location: 2408 NW 80th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-783-4190
Facebook | Instagram

Yalla Seattle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by montana (@montanainseattle) on

If you’re looking for some Lebanese street food, this is your new go-to. Yalla Seattle aims to serve up traditional Palestinian, Egyptian, Lebanese, and Syrian dishes.

Location: 1410 E Olive Way, Seattle
Facebook | Instagram

Cedars of Lebanon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @haveforkwilltravel on

Flavor, flavor, flavor! You’re sure to get dishes packed with flavor at Cedars of Lebanon. If you’re going to catch a show at the Neptune, be sure to stop by the take-out window at Cedars and grab shawarma to go.

Location: 1319 NE 43rd St, Seattle
Phone: 206-632-7708

Gorgeous George’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by cassie (@fancyxfoodie) on

We love the combo plates at Gorgeous George’s. Although the spot is a full-on Mediterranean restaurant, they do serve some wonderful Lebanese dishes.

Location: 7719 Greenwood Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-783-0116
Facebook | Instagram
Alyssa TherrienAlyssa Therrien
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Vegetarian & Vegan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT