7 terrific spots for tasty Lebanese food in Seattle

There are several kinds of cuisine we can’t get enough of, and Lebanese food is definitely one of them.

Mamnoon is a wonderful fusion of modern and classic Lebanese dishes. Start with some mezze to share, and then dig into one of the many dishes. Menus change by the season, so be sure to try the seasonal favorites before they rotate out.

Location: 1508 Melrose Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-906-9606

While Mashawi makes dishes from all over the Mediterranean, they specialize in Lebanese cuisine. With large portions, be ready to share or take some home.

Location: 366 Roy Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-282-0078

Garlic crush is a chain that has locations in Bellevue, Issaquah, Seattle, and Redmond. We like the spot because it’s accessible, offers delivery, and always tastes great.

Location: 1417 Broadway, Seattle

Phone: 206-860-3989

We recommend calling ahead and reserving a table to avoid risking a longer wait. We love their Chef’s Night Sundays, where you’re served a bunch of small plates, an entree, and dessert.

Location: 2408 NW 80th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-783-4190

If you’re looking for some Lebanese street food, this is your new go-to. Yalla Seattle aims to serve up traditional Palestinian, Egyptian, Lebanese, and Syrian dishes.

Location: 1410 E Olive Way, Seattle

Facebook | Instagram

Flavor, flavor, flavor! You’re sure to get dishes packed with flavor at Cedars of Lebanon. If you’re going to catch a show at the Neptune, be sure to stop by the take-out window at Cedars and grab shawarma to go.

Location: 1319 NE 43rd St, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-7708

We love the combo plates at Gorgeous George’s. Although the spot is a full-on Mediterranean restaurant, they do serve some wonderful Lebanese dishes.