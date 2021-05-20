7 terrific spots for tasty Lebanese food in Seattle
There are several kinds of cuisine we can’t get enough of, and Lebanese food is definitely one of them.
Lebanese eats are fresh, flavorful, filling. It’s a guilt-free way of indulging, and that’s something we can get behind.
Here are seven awesome places to enjoy Lebanese food in or around Seattle.
Mamnoon
View this post on Instagram
Mashawi
View this post on Instagram
While Mashawi makes dishes from all over the Mediterranean, they specialize in Lebanese cuisine. With large portions, be ready to share or take some home.
Garlic Crush
View this post on Instagram
Phone: 206-860-3989
Cafe Munir
View this post on Instagram
Yalla Seattle
View this post on Instagram
If you’re looking for some Lebanese street food, this is your new go-to. Yalla Seattle aims to serve up traditional Palestinian, Egyptian, Lebanese, and Syrian dishes.
Cedars of Lebanon
View this post on Instagram
Flavor, flavor, flavor! You’re sure to get dishes packed with flavor at Cedars of Lebanon. If you’re going to catch a show at the Neptune, be sure to stop by the take-out window at Cedars and grab shawarma to go.
Phone: 206-632-7708
Gorgeous George’s
View this post on Instagram
We love the combo plates at Gorgeous George’s. Although the spot is a full-on Mediterranean restaurant, they do serve some wonderful Lebanese dishes.