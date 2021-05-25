7 places to get perfect paella in Seattle

Meaning “frying pan” in Valencian, paella has been a staple of Spanish cuisine for decades.

The dish typically consists of flavorful rice with peas topped with seafood and shellfish or meats, including rabbit, chicken, and even sometimes duck and sausage.

No matter how you like it, these seven spots in Seattle serve up some perfect paella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Copacabana Café (@copacabana_pikeplace)

Pike Place Copacabana serves up a paella filled with chicken, pork, shrimp, sausage, green peas, and rice cooked in a Saffron sauce. The lovely dish is garnished with clams, mussels, artichoke heart, pimento, and lemon. The paella is only available on Fridays and weekends.

Location: 1520 1/2 Pike Place, Seattle

Phone: 206-622-6359

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andaluca Restaurant (@andaluca_restaurant)

Andaluca features seasonal Northwest foods inspired by the many countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. Their paella includes everything from peas to shrimp and mussels.

Location: 405 Olive Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-382-6999

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Castilla (@castillarestaurant)

Pick between vegetarian paella or a mix of meats and seafood for $29 per person. The mix comes with bomba rice with saffron broth, steamed clams, fish, shrimp, mussels, calamari, chicken, chorizo, and peas. The vegetarian comes with seasonal veggies, mushrooms, peas, and fava beans.

Location: 504 Bellevue Square, Bellevue

Phone: 425-625-2931

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grappa (@grappaseattle)

The Grappa’s Famous Paella includes fresh-caught mussels, prawns, calamari, free-range chicken, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and spicy saffron rice.

Location: 2 Boston Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-466-1027

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paella King (@thepaellaking)

Pick between five varieties of paella at The Paella King. Each dish feeds a party-sized number of people and comes straight to your door.

Location: Your home or event

Phone: 206-854-4174

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron | lamaarEATS (@lamaareats)

The Pomodoro paella features risotto, wild prawns, green mussels, clams, natural pancetta, mushrooms, green peas, olives, onions, garlic, olive oil, and Spanish saffron.

Location: 2366 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Phone: 206-324-3160

Facebook | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itto’s Tapas (@ittostapas_)

Ittos Tapas has delicious seafood paella with arroz, prawn, scallop, chorizo, linguisa, bell pepper, onion, green peas, lemon, and cilantro.

Location: 4160 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-504-9510

Facebook | Instagram