7 places to get perfect paella in Seattle

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
May 25 2021, 3:25 pm
Meaning “frying pan” in Valencian, paella has been a staple of Spanish cuisine for decades.

The dish typically consists of flavorful rice with peas topped with seafood and shellfish or meats, including rabbit, chicken, and even sometimes duck and sausage.

No matter how you like it, these seven spots in Seattle serve up some perfect paella.

Pike Place Copacabana

Pike Place Copacabana serves up a paella filled with chicken, pork, shrimp, sausage, green peas, and rice cooked in a Saffron sauce. The lovely dish is garnished with clams, mussels, artichoke heart, pimento, and lemon. The paella is only available on Fridays and weekends.

Location: 1520 1/2 Pike Place, Seattle
Phone: 206-622-6359
Facebook | Instagram

Andaluca

Andaluca features seasonal Northwest foods inspired by the many countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. Their paella includes everything from peas to shrimp and mussels.

Location: 405 Olive Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-382-6999
Facebook | Instagram

Castilla Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Castilla (@castillarestaurant)

Pick between vegetarian paella or a mix of meats and seafood for $29 per person. The mix comes with bomba rice with saffron broth, steamed clams, fish, shrimp, mussels, calamari, chicken, chorizo, and peas. The vegetarian comes with seasonal veggies, mushrooms, peas, and fava beans.

Location: 504 Bellevue Square, Bellevue
Phone: 425-625-2931
Facebook | Instagram

Grappa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grappa (@grappaseattle)

The Grappa’s Famous Paella includes fresh-caught mussels, prawns, calamari, free-range chicken, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and spicy saffron rice.

Location: 2 Boston Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-466-1027
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The Paella King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Paella King (@thepaellaking)

Pick between five varieties of paella at The Paella King. Each dish feeds a party-sized number of people and comes straight to your door.

Location: Your home or event
Phone: 206-854-4174
Facebook | Instagram

Pomodoro 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron | lamaarEATS (@lamaareats)

The Pomodoro paella features risotto, wild prawns, green mussels, clams, natural pancetta, mushrooms, green peas, olives, onions, garlic, olive oil, and Spanish saffron.

Location: 2366 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
Phone: 206-324-3160
Facebook | Twitter

Ittos Tapas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Itto’s Tapas (@ittostapas_)

Ittos Tapas has delicious seafood paella with arroz, prawn, scallop, chorizo, linguisa, bell pepper, onion, green peas, lemon, and cilantro.

Location: 4160 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-504-9510
Facebook | Instagram

