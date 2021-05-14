7 places to get perfectly portioned tiramisu in Seattle
It’s always a great day to enjoy a perfect tiramisu in Seattle.
What is tiramisu? Well, it’s a lovely coffee-flavored Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa. Of course, no tiramisu is complete without the perfect dusting of cocoa powder.
If you’re a fan of coffee, desserts, and everything in between, then you better check out these seven spots for some of the best tiramisu in Seattle.
Bakery Nouveau
Bakery Nouveau serves their tiramisu by the slice. The bakery uses a coffee simple syrup as well as coffee buttercream to really get the java flavor going.
Location: 4737 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-923-0534
Rosellini’s
Don’t get distracted by the incredible amounts of cakes at Rosellini’s and go straight for the tiramisu. While you will have to purchase the entire cake, we’re not complaining.
Location: 1413 NW 70th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-706-4035
Gelatiamo
Although it’s known for being a gelato spot, Gelatiamo serves up delicious sandwiches, beautiful pastries, and espresso drinks. Their tiramisu uses freshly brewed espresso and a dash of Marsala wine which will take you straight to Italy.
Location: 1400 Third Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-467-9563
Oh Bear Cafe
Oh Bear Cafe has done so much more than just hop all over the White Rabbit trend. They also serve up some of the cutest cakes, bubble teas, and sandwiches. We love their tiramisu cakes which come topped with fresh berries.
Location: 4708 11th Avenue NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-453-3097
Veraci Pizza
A pizza place for tiramisu? Yes. Veraci Pizza has delicious homemade mini tiramisu desserts available which come in their own adorable cups.
Location: 500 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-525-1813
Location: 7320 NE 35th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-452-5013
Ristorante Machiavelli
Although they call it Il Diplomatico, their coffee dessert is by definition, tiramisu. The dessert comes with Ladyfingers dipped in espresso and rum, and layered with a decadent chocolate mousse and whipped cream.
Location: 1215 Pine Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-621-7941
Pomodoro
Enjoy late-night tiramisu at Pomodoro. The cozy Southern European style restaurant offers up a delectable tiramisu, perfect for the end of a wonderful dinner.
Location: 2366 Eastlake Avenue East #101, Seattle
Phone: 206-324-3160
