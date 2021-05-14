7 places to get perfectly portioned tiramisu in Seattle

It’s always a great day to enjoy a perfect tiramisu in Seattle.

What is tiramisu? Well, it’s a lovely coffee-flavored Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa. Of course, no tiramisu is complete without the perfect dusting of cocoa powder.

If you’re a fan of coffee, desserts, and everything in between, then you better check out these seven spots for some of the best tiramisu in Seattle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakery Nouveau (@bakerynouveau)

Bakery Nouveau serves their tiramisu by the slice. The bakery uses a coffee simple syrup as well as coffee buttercream to really get the java flavor going.

Location: 4737 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-923-0534

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosellini’s Bakery (@rosellinis_bakery)

Don’t get distracted by the incredible amounts of cakes at Rosellini’s and go straight for the tiramisu. While you will have to purchase the entire cake, we’re not complaining.

Location: 1413 NW 70th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-706-4035

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gelatiamo (@gelatiamoseattle)

Although it’s known for being a gelato spot, Gelatiamo serves up delicious sandwiches, beautiful pastries, and espresso drinks. Their tiramisu uses freshly brewed espresso and a dash of Marsala wine which will take you straight to Italy.

Location: 1400 Third Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-467-9563

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oh Bear Cafe&Teahouse (@uw_ohbearcafe)

Oh Bear Cafe has done so much more than just hop all over the White Rabbit trend. They also serve up some of the cutest cakes, bubble teas, and sandwiches. We love their tiramisu cakes which come topped with fresh berries.

Location: 4708 11th Avenue NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-453-3097

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veraci Pizza (@veraci_pizza)

A pizza place for tiramisu? Yes. Veraci Pizza has delicious homemade mini tiramisu desserts available which come in their own adorable cups.

Location: 500 NW Market Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-525-1813

Location: 7320 NE 35th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-452-5013

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristin | seattle | blog (@kristinbulzomi)

Although they call it Il Diplomatico, their coffee dessert is by definition, tiramisu. The dessert comes with Ladyfingers dipped in espresso and rum, and layered with a decadent chocolate mousse and whipped cream.

Location: 1215 Pine Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-621-7941

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Nie Luna (@phuahjn)

Enjoy late-night tiramisu at Pomodoro. The cozy Southern European style restaurant offers up a delectable tiramisu, perfect for the end of a wonderful dinner.

Location: 2366 Eastlake Avenue East #101, Seattle

Phone: 206-324-3160

Facebook