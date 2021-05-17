What to eat in and around Seattle today: Banh Mi Deluxe

Fully loaded Vietnamese sandwiches from Banh Mi Deluxe? Count us in.

One of Seattle’s best sandwich shops happens to be easy to find, located at 6408 Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

The restaurant doesn’t hold back with their fillings, serving up some of the largest sandos we’ve ever seen.

Banh Mi Deluxe currently has 12 signature sandwiches on offer, as well as rotating seasonal picks such as a lobster banh mi.

They also have an option to create your own, allowing you to pick your bread, protein, veggies, and sauce.

You can even upgrade your meal to a combo by adding on some bubble tea and spring rolls.

The delicious Vietnamese sandwich shop is currently open seven days a week from 10 am to 8 pm Monday to Friday, and 9 am to 8 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 6408 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S, Seattle

Phone: 206-913-2523

