What to eat in and around Seattle today: Nine Way

Located on one edge of Overlake Village in Redmond is Nine Way, one of the city’s best and spiciest noodle houses.

The restaurant specializes in Traditional Sichuanese flavors and manages to make all their meals feel homey and classic.

It’s hard to recommend dishes at Nine Way, as every single plate is better than the last.

That being said, when starting your order, grab a scallion pancake or two.

You also don’t want to miss out on the delicious wontons, all of which are handmade and beautifully twisted.

Soups and noodles of all types are also available in varying levels of spice. Be warned; if you say you like it spicy, you’ll truly get it spicy.

Nine Way is currently open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Nine Way

Location: 14808 NE 24th Street Suite A, Redmond

Phone: 425-643-8000

Instagram