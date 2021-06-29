7 must-visit restaurants in Seattle's Alki Beach

Sun, sand, and… restaurants? Yep. Those are the three wonderful features of Seattle’s Alki Beach.

Rather than wandering around the hot strip without direction, use our handy guide to find the best feast.

Here are seven of the best restaurants in Seattle’s Alki Beach Neighborhood:

Some of the best fish and chips on Alki come from Sunfish. If you’re more of a chowder person, you’ve got to give their clam chowder a try.

Location: 2800 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 106-938-4112

Harry’s Beach House is beautiful. You’ll feel like you’ve walked into an old friends’ house thanks to their decor, while the seafood eats bring you to heaven.

Location: 2676 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-513-6297

Although Salty’s is more of a tourist destination than a locals hang out, the view alone makes it worth a visit. With gorgeous vantage points of Seattle’s skyline, we consider it a must-try.

Location: 1936 Harbor Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-937-1600

Pasta lovers absolutely must have dinner at least once at Il Nido. The restaurant is a James Beard Foundation Semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant, and their dishes make us understand why.

Location: 2717 61st Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-466-6265

Pop in for a pint and a pizza at Locust Cider. The spot has seasonally rotating ciders as well as standard ciders and beer.

Location: 2820 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-708-6458

Pegasus Pasta and Pizza is a tourist hotspot. That being said, their patio is perfect for tossing back cocktails and their pizzas are pretty darn delicious.

Location: 2768 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-932-4849

End your hot day with ice cream or a sweet treat from Homefront. The spot serves up smoothies, juices, Hawaiian-style shaved iced, and over 50 flavors of ice cream.

Location: 2622 Alki Avenue SW, Seatle

Phone: 206-250-0492

