7 must-visit restaurants in Seattle's Alki Beach
Sun, sand, and… restaurants? Yep. Those are the three wonderful features of Seattle’s Alki Beach.
Rather than wandering around the hot strip without direction, use our handy guide to find the best feast.
Here are seven of the best restaurants in Seattle’s Alki Beach Neighborhood:
Sunfish
Some of the best fish and chips on Alki come from Sunfish. If you’re more of a chowder person, you’ve got to give their clam chowder a try.
Location: 2800 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 106-938-4112
Harry’s Beach House
Harry’s Beach House is beautiful. You’ll feel like you’ve walked into an old friends’ house thanks to their decor, while the seafood eats bring you to heaven.
Location: 2676 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-513-6297
Salty’s on Alki Beach
Although Salty’s is more of a tourist destination than a locals hang out, the view alone makes it worth a visit. With gorgeous vantage points of Seattle’s skyline, we consider it a must-try.
Location: 1936 Harbor Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-937-1600
Il Nido
Pasta lovers absolutely must have dinner at least once at Il Nido. The restaurant is a James Beard Foundation Semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant, and their dishes make us understand why.
Location: 2717 61st Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-466-6265
Locust Cider
Pop in for a pint and a pizza at Locust Cider. The spot has seasonally rotating ciders as well as standard ciders and beer.
Location: 2820 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-708-6458
Pegasus Pasta and Pizza
Pegasus Pasta and Pizza is a tourist hotspot. That being said, their patio is perfect for tossing back cocktails and their pizzas are pretty darn delicious.
Location: 2768 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-932-4849
Homefront Smoothies and Ice Cream
End your hot day with ice cream or a sweet treat from Homefront. The spot serves up smoothies, juices, Hawaiian-style shaved iced, and over 50 flavors of ice cream.
Location: 2622 Alki Avenue SW, Seatle
Phone: 206-250-0492
