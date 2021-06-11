7 places to get delicious dessert in and around Seattle

Whether you’re into whipped desserts, something Asian-inspired, or would like to take your tastebuds on a little trip to Paris, our city has all of your dessert desires.

Here (in no particular order) are seven must-try Seattle dessert spots:

Bakery Nouveau serves Parisian-inspired desserts that are sure to please any sweet tooth. From flaky pastries to airy cakes and dense chocolates, this spot has it all.

Location: 4737 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-923-0534

You’re getting more than shaved ice at Snowy Village: you’re getting art. Expect perfectly rounded shaved ice topped with everything from fresh fruit to chocolate, ice cream, whipped cream, and more.

Location: 5264 The Ave, Seattle

Phone: 206-708-1111

You’ve got to try Japanese souffle cheesecake at least once in your life, and Fuji Bakery has the goods. In addition to cheesecake, the two locations serve pastries and several other adorable desserts.

Location: 1030 Elliott Avenue W, Seattle

Phone: 206-216-3616

Location: 526 S King Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-623-4050

Cold Plate is known for its rolled ice cream. Watch the ice cream master create a rolled treat right before your eyes, and pick various toppings to layer above. You can even easily pretend that you’re eating healthy by adding fruit toppings or ordering an acai bowl.

Location: 5240 University Way NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-294-5938

Although they specialize in cubed cakes, Tres Lecheria is anything but square. The bakery currently sells 10 flavors of cake: traditional, horchata, dulce de leche, strawberry, Mexican mocha, matcha, coconut, cookies and cream, sweet corn and honey, and marionberry.

Location: 2315 N 45th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-257-4299

Oh Bear Cafe has been all over the trends this year, serving up everything from White Rabbit eats to matcha surprises. They also serve up some of the cutest cakes, bubble teas, and sandwiches.