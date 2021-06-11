7 places to get delicious dessert in and around Seattle
Seattle is one of the best places to be if you’ve got a sweet tooth.
Whether you’re into whipped desserts, something Asian-inspired, or would like to take your tastebuds on a little trip to Paris, our city has all of your dessert desires.
Here (in no particular order) are seven must-try Seattle dessert spots:
Bakery Nouveau
Bakery Nouveau serves Parisian-inspired desserts that are sure to please any sweet tooth. From flaky pastries to airy cakes and dense chocolates, this spot has it all.
Location: 4737 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-923-0534
Snowy Village
You’re getting more than shaved ice at Snowy Village: you’re getting art. Expect perfectly rounded shaved ice topped with everything from fresh fruit to chocolate, ice cream, whipped cream, and more.
Location: 5264 The Ave, Seattle
Phone: 206-708-1111
Fuji Bakery
You’ve got to try Japanese souffle cheesecake at least once in your life, and Fuji Bakery has the goods. In addition to cheesecake, the two locations serve pastries and several other adorable desserts.
Location: 1030 Elliott Avenue W, Seattle
Phone: 206-216-3616
Location: 526 S King Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-623-4050
Cold Plate
Cold Plate is known for its rolled ice cream. Watch the ice cream master create a rolled treat right before your eyes, and pick various toppings to layer above. You can even easily pretend that you’re eating healthy by adding fruit toppings or ordering an acai bowl.
Location: 5240 University Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-294-5938
Tres Lecheria
Although they specialize in cubed cakes, Tres Lecheria is anything but square. The bakery currently sells 10 flavors of cake: traditional, horchata, dulce de leche, strawberry, Mexican mocha, matcha, coconut, cookies and cream, sweet corn and honey, and marionberry.
Location: 2315 N 45th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-257-4299
Oh Bear Cafe
Oh Bear Cafe has been all over the trends this year, serving up everything from White Rabbit eats to matcha surprises. They also serve up some of the cutest cakes, bubble teas, and sandwiches.
Milkie Milkie
Milkie Millkie dessert cafe serves up shaved ice, crispy toasts, soft rice cakes, stuffed waffles, and beverages. The spot also brings Korean street food to Seattle, with tons of skewers and other popular eats.
