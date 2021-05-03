What to eat in and around Seattle today: The Matador

Whether you’re looking to fuel up with a margarita or want a Mexican feast fit for a king, The Matador will do you one better.

Freshly revamped, the new Ballard location features a mezcaleria, which slings up amazing mezcal cocktails, as well as delicious eats perfect for Cinco de Mayo.

The restaurant is currently offering its full menu, cocktails to go, as well as take-home family meal kits.

Start your order with a dip flight consisting of creamy queso, black bean dip, guacamole, and salsa. We also love the wild mushroom skillet and ahi tuna tostadas.

Next, decide if you’d like tacos, sandwiches, bowls, enchiladas, burritos, or a large entree for a main.

We’re a little biased towards their tacos, although their quesadillas never disappoint, either.

Finally, finish off your meal with fried ice cream, agave flan, or a chocolate brownie skillet.

The Matador is currently open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. All guests must be 21 years of age or older and are served on a first-come-first-served basis.

Location: 5410 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-297-2855

Location: 4546 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-932-9988

