What to eat in and around Seattle today: Pasta Casalinga

Pasta Casalinga started when two friends, Michela and Nathan, brought their respective Italian and Northwestern roots together to create rustic, homestyle, everyday food to feed and create community.

The duo now creates gourmet pasta out of their Pike Place restaurant, offering both fresh and frozen food for you to enjoy both in-house and in your house.

Pasta Casalinga offers weekly menus consisting of delicious pasta and sauces.

This week, they have orecchiette with pacific northwest halibut, purple asparagus, toasted hazelnut and sumac, and pappardelle with venison ragu. Also on the menu is radiatori with nettle pesto, ricotta salata and Calabrian chili oil, lasagna alla boscaiola, and pasta with San Marzano traditional tomato sauce.

Their take-home entrees include cannelloni stuffed with cow ricotta and spinach, traditional Italian beef meatballs, and daily made fresh pasta by the pound.

In addition, Pasta Casalinga offers pasta-making courses which will have you feeling like a true Southern Italian in no time at all.

Pasta Casalinga is currently open for takeout, dine-in, and delivery.

Location: 93 Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-445-2987

Facebook | Instagram