7 of the most romantic wedding venues in and around Seattle

Whether you were proposed to pre-pandemic or the question has just been popped, you’re probably looking for the perfect destination for your nuptials.

With so many great wedding venues in Seattle, we decided to focus on the romantic ones that’ll have you being the prince and princess of the day.

Here are the seven most romantic wedding venues in Seattle that’ll have you and all your guests feeling like royalty.

The Wallace Falls Lodge is a ten-bedroom, ten-bathroom vacation rental chalet in the Cascade Foothills, an hour outside of Seattle. You’ll be able to get gorgeous photos at Wallace Falls State Park and the famous 265-foot waterfall.

Location: 14424 Wallace Lake Road, Gold Bar

Choose between a chateau or mansion wedding at The Empress Estate. Both can include a catering package and come with full set-up, tear-down, and clean-up of the event, professional staff, use of tables, chairs, place settings, house centerpieces, event specialists, and premium linens.

Location: 460 Empress Lane, Woodland

What’s more romantic than getting married in an outdoor gazebo? If that’s not your style, why not enjoy an intimate gathering on the garden terrace or a private celebration in the elegant ballroom? All is possible at the Creekside Chehalis.

Location: 2923 Jackson Highway, Chehalis

Picturesque, intimate, extraordinary, and unforgettable are how the owners of Lairmont Manor describe the historic manor and estate venue in Bellingham. Built in 1914, the Manor is just up the hill from charming Fairhaven village.

Location: 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham

Thornewood Castle is a historic Tudor Gothic home with a history going back over 500 years. Made for lovers, this spot will ensure a wedding to remember forever.

Location: 8601 N Thorne LN SW, Lakewood

The Hall at Fauntleroy was once a former schoolhouse from the 1900s. The picturesque space offers multiple unique indoor and outdoor spaces, all of which are perfect for your wedding.

Location: 9131 California Avenue SW, Seattle

