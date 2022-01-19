Sure, you could pop down to Bartell Drugs and pick up a $6.99 box of chocolates, but those just don’t have the same rich consistency as handmade chocolates.

Support local by purchasing the sweet stuff from these Seattle-made businesses.

Whether you’re celebrating something awesome or drowning your sorrows in sugar, Seattle’s best chocolate shops are here for you.

Here are seven of the best chocolate shops in and around Seattle.

Seattle Chocolate shines with adorable packaging and chocolate for every occasion. It’s a woman-owned and powered company that is inspired to evolve, to be better to each other and the planet, and to leave the world kinder (and more delicious) than they found it.

Where to buy: 1180 Andover Park West, Seattle

For a unique gift, pick up a Japanese chocolate creation. Originally from Sapporo, Royce’s Chocolate has made its way to Bellevue and serves up delicious chocolates unlike any other you’ve had.

Where to buy: 274A Bellevue Square, Bellevue

Fran’s has everything from dessert sauces to pure bars, stuffed chocolates, and gift boxes. A visit to Paris inspired Fran to develop a European-like passion for pure flavors and simple, yet exquisite ingredients which have led to her delicious treats today.

Where to buy:

Location: 5900 Airport Way S, Seattle

Location: 10036 Main Street, Seattle

Location: 2626 NE University Village Street, Seattle

Location: 1325 1st Avenue, Seattle

Indi Chocolate sources cacao beans directly from farmers and cooperatives to make small-batch, single-origin, dark chocolate. They make a wide range of cacao-based products including teas, spice rubs, mixology kits, and body care products made from cocoa butter.

Where to buy: 1901 Western Avenue, Suite D, Seattle

While you won’t find themed chocolates such as Easter bunnies or marshmallow eggs at Rey Amargo, you will find tasty Mexican chocolate that is unmatched around the city. The chocolatiers hope to create a memorable experience through each and every piece.

Where to buy: 722 E Pike Street, Seattle

Theo Chocolate works directly with farmers and pays higher prices for better quality organic cocoa beans. You can truly taste the difference in quality between a bar of Theo and your typical Hershey’s bar.

Where to buy: 3400 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle

Chocolati has everything from Belgian chocolate to milk and dark chocolate which are all hand-poured, foiled, and packaged with the utmost attention to love and detail.

Where to buy:

Location: 8319 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle

Location: 1000 4th Avenue, Seattle

Location: 7810 East Greenlake Drive North, Seattle

Location: 1716 North 45th Street, Seattle

Location: 7708 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle

