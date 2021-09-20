7 of the most picturesque places to propose in and around Seattle

While it may seem like an attractive option, you don’t need to travel to Italy or the Grand Canyon to pop the question.

Here are the best places to surprise bae with the big question they’ve been waiting for: “Will you marry me?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Kashima (@daniel.kashima)

The Washington Park Arboretum features 230 acres of gorgeous botanical gardens, with an assortment of plants that you won’t find anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest. This place has plenty of hiding spots for photographers who are sure to capture gorgeous backdrops of plants and flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Gamino (@jess_gawd)

Whether your partner is a Grey’s Anatomy fan or simply just loves evening sunset views of the city, Kerry Park is a great spot to pop the question. At Kerry Park, you’ll get the best view of Seattle on the south side of Queen Anne Hill. We love stopping by in the fall to see the changing leaves in front of the city. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to see Mount Rainier through the haze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanislav Savin (@savinstas)

Pronounced Shy-Shy, Shi Shi Beach is a beautiful remote beach, perfect for those looking to seclude themselves in paradise or propose in a quieter spot. Be ready for beautiful sunsets, soft sand, impressive eagles and seabirds, and glorious rock formations. You can even camp out on the beach with the right permits.