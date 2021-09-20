7 of the most picturesque places to propose in and around Seattle
Marriage proposals can be an anxiety-inducing scenario for many couples, but luckily, the beauty of Seattle takes the headache out of finding a place to propose.
While it may seem like an attractive option, you don’t need to travel to Italy or the Grand Canyon to pop the question.
- See also:
Here are the best places to surprise bae with the big question they’ve been waiting for: “Will you marry me?”
Washington Park Arboretum
View this post on Instagram
The Washington Park Arboretum features 230 acres of gorgeous botanical gardens, with an assortment of plants that you won’t find anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest. This place has plenty of hiding spots for photographers who are sure to capture gorgeous backdrops of plants and flowers.
Kerry Park
View this post on Instagram
Whether your partner is a Grey’s Anatomy fan or simply just loves evening sunset views of the city, Kerry Park is a great spot to pop the question. At Kerry Park, you’ll get the best view of Seattle on the south side of Queen Anne Hill. We love stopping by in the fall to see the changing leaves in front of the city. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to see Mount Rainier through the haze.
Shi Shi Beach
View this post on Instagram
Pronounced Shy-Shy, Shi Shi Beach is a beautiful remote beach, perfect for those looking to seclude themselves in paradise or propose in a quieter spot. Be ready for beautiful sunsets, soft sand, impressive eagles and seabirds, and glorious rock formations. You can even camp out on the beach with the right permits.
Kubota Garden
View this post on Instagram
If your partner is into Japanese culture or anime, a trip to Kubota Garden would be a great spot to propose. Self-proclaimed as the “Hidden Jewel of Rainier Beach,” the Kubota Garden is a 20-acre, Japanese-inspired park with 11 ponds, two red bridges, 140 maple varieties, and 30 hydrangea varieties — perfect for scenic backdrops.
Diablo Lake
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amanda | Travel Photography (@amandsbsanchez)
Whether you like hiking or not, Diablo Lake is an easily accessible spot that’ll make anyone gush. Although Diablo lake itself is a man-made reservoir created by the Diablo hydroelectric dam, you won’t feel like it’s artificial with the amount of nature nearby. We can thank glacial flour in the water for the stunning turquoise color of the lake — much of the water is fed by Thunder Creek Basin.
Elliott Bay Trail
View this post on Instagram
Starting from CenturyLink Field, walk along Elliott Bay, pass by the new Pike Place Market viewpoint, the Seattle Waterfront, the Olympic Sculpture Park, and Myrtle Edwards Park. If you want to add more mileage to your walk, you can journey from the Olympic Sculpture Park to the Seattle Center or continue your walk all the way to the Ballard Locks. There are so many great spots along the trail to pop the question.
Discovery Park
View this post on Instagram
Being the largest park in the city, there are so many spots to get down on one knee. We recommend making it down to South Beach where you may come across seals, sea lions, and orcas. Talk about perfect.
With files from Amir Ali
Follow Channels and Categories