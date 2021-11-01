7 places to get perfect pumpkin pie in Seattle

A perfect pumpkin pie is creamy, spiced, and sweet yet savory.

Whether you’re looking to find a pie for Thanksgiving, or simply have a random pie craving, we understand. Here are spots serving up the best pumpkin pie in Seattle, although we do warn that some spots are only offering the pie seasonally.

Here’s a go-to guide for perfect pumpkin pie in Seattle:

The best thing about A La Mode Pies is also the worst. Because their menu rotates seasonally, you’ll be able to enjoy a wide variety of pies, including pumpkin. Unfortunately, it also means that you only have one season to enjoy that pie. Either way, an awesome pumpkin pie lives here.

Location: 4225 SW Alaska Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-456-4343

Location: 5821 Phinney Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-383-3796

Apple cobbler, blackberry cobbler, coconut pie, key lime pie, lemon pie, peach cobbler, tropical pie, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, sweet bean pie, and sweet potato pie are your options at Baked From The Hart. Of course, we recommend the latter three. Bill Hart has been baking amazing pies since 1971, and you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you don’t purchase one.

Location: 2801 S Hanford Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-650-9191

Yes, we LOVE the Costco-sized pumpkin pies at affordable rates. Seriously, buy one pumpkin pie this fall, freeze some pieces, and you’ll still be eating that same pie this time next year.

Location: 4401 4th Avenue S, Seattle

Phone: 206-622-3136

Pie Bar doesn’t just serve up a pumpkin pie, they serve a pumpkin amaretto pie. Enjoy the wonderful blend of toasted almonds, amaretto, and pumpkin in their scrumptious, creamy fall pie. Bonus: it’s served with a scoop of ice cream.

Location: 2218 NW Market Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-535-8489

Okay, so this one is not exactly a pumpkin pie. Instead, it’s a pecan streusel pumpkin pie bar which is pretty much just a handheld version of our favorite treat.

Location: 2408 First Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-448-4032

Location: 1943 First Avenue S, Seattle

Phone: 206-623-0919

Location: 615 West McGraw Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-283-5900

Location: 749 19th Avenue E, Seattle

Phone: 206-328-7573

Don’t get distracted by the gorgeous cakes at Bakery Nouveau, you’re here for the pies. Unfortunately, Bakery Nouveau’s rotating menus mean that they don’t always feature pumpkin pies. When they do, however, they’re some of the best in Seattle.

Location: 4737 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-923-0534

Location: 137 15th Avenue E, Seattle

Phone: 206-858-6957

Delicious pies, gorgeous sandwiches, and overall great food are what you can expect from Dahlia Bakery. Their pumpkin pies are seasonal, which just means that you need to load up each fall.

Location: 2001 4th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-441-4540

