7 places to get perfect pumpkin pie in Seattle

A perfect pumpkin pie is creamy, spiced, and sweet yet savory.
Whether you’re looking to find a pie for Thanksgiving, or simply have a random pie craving, we understand. Here are spots serving up the best pumpkin pie in Seattle, although we do warn that some spots are only offering the pie seasonally.
Here’s a go-to guide for perfect pumpkin pie in Seattle:
A La Mode Pies
The best thing about A La Mode Pies is also the worst. Because their menu rotates seasonally, you’ll be able to enjoy a wide variety of pies, including pumpkin. Unfortunately, it also means that you only have one season to enjoy that pie. Either way, an awesome pumpkin pie lives here.
Location: 4225 SW Alaska Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-456-4343
Location: 5821 Phinney Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-383-3796
Baked From the Hart
Apple cobbler, blackberry cobbler, coconut pie, key lime pie, lemon pie, peach cobbler, tropical pie, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, sweet bean pie, and sweet potato pie are your options at Baked From The Hart. Of course, we recommend the latter three. Bill Hart has been baking amazing pies since 1971, and you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you don’t purchase one.
Location: 2801 S Hanford Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-650-9191
Costco
Yes, we LOVE the Costco-sized pumpkin pies at affordable rates. Seriously, buy one pumpkin pie this fall, freeze some pieces, and you’ll still be eating that same pie this time next year.
Location: 4401 4th Avenue S, Seattle
Phone: 206-622-3136
Pie Bar
Pie Bar doesn’t just serve up a pumpkin pie, they serve a pumpkin amaretto pie. Enjoy the wonderful blend of toasted almonds, amaretto, and pumpkin in their scrumptious, creamy fall pie. Bonus: it’s served with a scoop of ice cream.
Location: 2218 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-535-8489
Macrina Bakery
Okay, so this one is not exactly a pumpkin pie. Instead, it’s a pecan streusel pumpkin pie bar which is pretty much just a handheld version of our favorite treat.
Location: 2408 First Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-448-4032
Location: 1943 First Avenue S, Seattle
Phone: 206-623-0919
Location: 615 West McGraw Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-283-5900
Location: 749 19th Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-328-7573
Bakery Nouveau
Don’t get distracted by the gorgeous cakes at Bakery Nouveau, you’re here for the pies. Unfortunately, Bakery Nouveau’s rotating menus mean that they don’t always feature pumpkin pies. When they do, however, they’re some of the best in Seattle.
Location: 4737 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-923-0534
Location: 137 15th Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-858-6957
Dahlia Bakery
Delicious pies, gorgeous sandwiches, and overall great food are what you can expect from Dahlia Bakery. Their pumpkin pies are seasonal, which just means that you need to load up each fall.
Location: 2001 4th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-441-4540
