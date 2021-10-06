7 must-visit restaurants if you only have 24 hours in Seattle

We get it, sometimes you’re just passing through or need a spot to bring a friend.

If you’re wondering what the heck to eat in such a short amount of time, we’ve got you covered.

Skip touristy hotspots and hit up these seven incredible Seattle restaurants and eateries:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEATTLE FOODIE ♡ | Monica (@monmon.eats)

Unlike typical poke joints in the city, Seattle Fish Guys offers up simple poke bowls of shoyu tuna, salmon, octopus, or scallop with a choice of mac salad, seaweed salad, squid salad, or kimchee on the side. You can even ramp up your order by selecting the off-menu fish sampler: a poke platter that consists of seven types of poke tailored to the number of people sharing it.

Location: 411 23rd Avenue South, Seattle

Phone: 206-485-7388

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Woody’s (@lilwoodys)

If you’re in a rush and looking for a quick fast food grab, skip McDonald’s and visit Lil’ Woody’s. Lil’ Woody’s is a Seattle-based chain that serves fast-food burgers that actually taste good. For just a few dollars more, your classic burger can be upgraded to a specialty burger which we highly recommend.

Location: 1211 Pine Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-457-4148

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pam’s Caribbean Kitchen 🇹🇹 (@pamskitchenseattle)

For authentic tastes of the Caribbean, hit up Pam’s Kitchen. Originally located in the University District, the spot has since moved to Wallingford, where people still come to enjoy spicy jerk dishes.

Location: 1715 N 45th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-696-7010

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Fermo (@sanfermoseattle)

San Fermo serves up incredibly delicious Italian fare. We love their saffron spaghetti bolognese, bucatini alla carbonara, crab triangoli, pan seared pork belly, and antipasti board.

Location: 5341 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-342-1530

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hood Famous Bakeshop (@hoodfamousbakeshop)

You need to try what Hood Famous is, well, famous for — their ube cheesecake. The adorable purple yam cheesecake is available for order in packs of four or in a four-pack of favorites including ube, white chocolate guava, Vietnamese coffee, and coconut pandan cheesecakes.

Location: 504 5th Avenue S, Suite 107A, Seattle

Phone: 206-485-7049

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Walrus and the Carpenter (@thewalrusbar)

While all the spots on this list are must-visits, The Walrus and the Carpenter has to be one of our true, top favorites. Serving seafood, the staff are well-versed on the various oysters and always have stellar recommendations when needed.

Location: 4743 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-395-9227

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itto’s Tapas (@ittostapas_)

The restaurant, styled after Morocco, serves up versatile small plates (tapas) hailing from Morocco and Spain. Regardless of dietary restrictions, all your friends will find something to share as Itto has tapas with meat, seafood, vegetarian, and vegan options.

Location: 4160 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-504-9510

Facebook | Instagram