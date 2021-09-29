7 unpretentious farm to table restaurants in and around Seattle
Farm to table dining is so much more than just a phrase.
It’s a way for restaurants to tell diners that they prioritize where their food is grown, often sourcing from local farms and butchers.
If you’re wanting to truly eat local without having to visit the farms yourself, try out one of these seven farm to table restaurants in Seattle:
Homegrown
Whether you’re looking for breakfast bowls, sandwiches, or salads, Homegrown has it all. The restaurant aims to change the food system so that future generations can live in greater harmony with the earth. How are they doing this? By sustainably sourcing each of their ingredients and using nearly 100% compostable and recyclable products.
Location: 1531 Melrose Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-620-0463
Location: 999 3rd Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-774-3663
Location: 2201 Queen Anne Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-774-3645
Location: 208 Westlake Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-620-0258
Location: 2650 NE Village Lane, Seattle
Phone: 206-620-1764
Stoneburner
Chef Jason Stoneburner showcases the bounty of the Northwest at his delicious Ballard restaurant. He procures each of his ingredients from small farms around Washington and then whips them into delicious dishes.
Location: 5214 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-695-2051
Terra Plata
Terra Plata sources all of their ingredients from growers and artisans who each practice organic and sustainable farming. The restaurant also prepares meals for The Food is Love Project, which helps feed kids and families in need.
Location: 1501 Melrose Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-325-1501
Local 360
Local 360 Cafe and Bar takes pride in being located in the Pacific Northwest. They utilize what’s grown and produced nearby to create some of the freshest, tastiest bar food around.
Location: 2234 1st Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-441-9360
Shaker and Spear
Those looking for fresh and regional seafood need to visit Shaker and Spear. Being on the West Coast, it only makes sense that their seafood is pulled straight from our local waters and paired with local and seasonal ingredients.
Location: 2000 Second Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-826-1700
Bounty Kitchen
Fresh, local, and organic are the three pillars of Bounty Kitchen. the neighborhood cafe is dedicated to serving delicious foods that line up with what’s available locally and seasonally. Bounty Kitchen also merges old-fashioned cooking techniques with today.
Location: 7 Boston Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-695-2017
Location: 801 Lenora Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-602-6045
Location: 550 19th Avenue East, Seattle
Phone: 206-717-2145
The Herbfarm
Okay, this last one is a little pretentious but so delicious that it deserves to be on this list. Located 20 minutes out of Seattle is The Herbfarm. The restaurant celebrates food and wines of the Pacific Northwest through a themed nine-course dinner with matched wines.
Location: 14590 NE 145th Street, Woodinville
Phone: 425-485-5300
