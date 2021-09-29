7 unpretentious farm to table restaurants in and around Seattle

Farm to table dining is so much more than just a phrase.

It’s a way for restaurants to tell diners that they prioritize where their food is grown, often sourcing from local farms and butchers.

If you’re wanting to truly eat local without having to visit the farms yourself, try out one of these seven farm to table restaurants in Seattle:

Whether you’re looking for breakfast bowls, sandwiches, or salads, Homegrown has it all. The restaurant aims to change the food system so that future generations can live in greater harmony with the earth. How are they doing this? By sustainably sourcing each of their ingredients and using nearly 100% compostable and recyclable products.

Location: 1531 Melrose Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-620-0463

Location: 999 3rd Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-774-3663

Location: 2201 Queen Anne Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-774-3645

Location: 208 Westlake Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-620-0258

Location: 2650 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Phone: 206-620-1764

Chef Jason Stoneburner showcases the bounty of the Northwest at his delicious Ballard restaurant. He procures each of his ingredients from small farms around Washington and then whips them into delicious dishes.

Location: 5214 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-695-2051

Terra Plata sources all of their ingredients from growers and artisans who each practice organic and sustainable farming. The restaurant also prepares meals for The Food is Love Project, which helps feed kids and families in need.

Location: 1501 Melrose Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-325-1501

Local 360 Cafe and Bar takes pride in being located in the Pacific Northwest. They utilize what’s grown and produced nearby to create some of the freshest, tastiest bar food around.

Location: 2234 1st Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-441-9360

Those looking for fresh and regional seafood need to visit Shaker and Spear. Being on the West Coast, it only makes sense that their seafood is pulled straight from our local waters and paired with local and seasonal ingredients.

Location: 2000 Second Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-826-1700

Fresh, local, and organic are the three pillars of Bounty Kitchen. the neighborhood cafe is dedicated to serving delicious foods that line up with what’s available locally and seasonally. Bounty Kitchen also merges old-fashioned cooking techniques with today.

Location: 7 Boston Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-695-2017

Location: 801 Lenora Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-602-6045

Location: 550 19th Avenue East, Seattle

Phone: 206-717-2145

Okay, this last one is a little pretentious but so delicious that it deserves to be on this list. Located 20 minutes out of Seattle is The Herbfarm. The restaurant celebrates food and wines of the Pacific Northwest through a themed nine-course dinner with matched wines.

Location: 14590 NE 145th Street, Woodinville

Phone: 425-485-5300

