7 wonderful gaming cafes to get your geek on in Seattle
With Microsoft and Amazon both claiming Seattle as home, it’s no wonder why we’re all pretty geeky.
If your workplace isn’t enough of a hangout hub, make it out to one of Seattle’s many geeky cafes and coffee houses.
Here are seven of our favorites:
Distant Worlds Coffeehouse
Whether you identify as a geek, nerd, or cool kid, Distant Worlds Coffeehouse accepts you. The owners are “queer, trans, and BIPOC-safe” folk who are excited to bring you into their geeky world of coffee.
Location: 6417 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-525-5191
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Mox Boarding House
Mox Boarding House is both a restaurant as well a game library. Guests who choose to dine or drink can pick a game from the library to enjoy for the duration of their stay. Talk about a fun time.
Location: 5105 Leary Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-523-9605
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Meeples Games
Meeples Games offers food, fun, and of course, games. The spot is West Seattle’s premier Game Cafe which specializes in tabletop games. The spot is open every day from 12 to 7 pm.
Location: 3727 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-535-7896
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Royal Gaming Cafe
Tailored towards university students, this University District gaming cafe draws crowds. Although not a proper food and beverage cafe, this cafe specializes in computer and video games, rather than tabletop games.
Location: 4341 University Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-294-1318
Facebook | Instagram
Zulu’s Games
Zulu’s Games offers a full game library as well as food service. They offer some of the best in board games, MtG and CCGs, miniatures, and role-playing games.
Location: 10234 Main Street, Bothell
Phone: 425-818-8122
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Raygun Lounge
If you’re moreso an arcade geek, Raygun Lounge is the spot for you. Decked out with both board games and arcades, you can get the best of both worlds.
Location: 501 E Pine Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-812-2521
Facebook | Instagram
Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe
If games and reading makes you hungry, pick up a tasty pie from their pop-up pie shop. Each week, Ada’s Technical Books has a rotating assortment of fresh-baked pies to enjoy alongside their many offerings.
Location: 425 15th Avenue East, Seattle
Phone: 206-322-1058
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter