NewsOutdoors

Meydenbauer Beach in Bellevue closed due to high bacteria concentrations

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
|
Jun 11 2021, 10:26 am
Meydenbauer Beach in Bellevue closed due to high bacteria concentrations
Cascade Creatives/Shutterstock

Those hoping to take a dip at Meydenbauer Beach will have to wait at least another week, as the waters are temporarily closed.

King County officials closed the beach on Friday due to high bacteria concentrations.

They recommend that people and pets “do not swim or wade at this beach, drink lake water, or engage in other water-contact activities.”

Meydenbauer Beach

King County

Alyssa TherrienAlyssa Therrien
+ News
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT