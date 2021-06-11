NewsOutdoorsMeydenbauer Beach in Bellevue closed due to high bacteria concentrationsAlyssa Therrien|Jun 11 2021, 10:26 amCascade Creatives/ShutterstockThose hoping to take a dip at Meydenbauer Beach will have to wait at least another week, as the waters are temporarily closed. King County officials closed the beach on Friday due to high bacteria concentrations. They recommend that people and pets “do not swim or wade at this beach, drink lake water, or engage in other water-contact activities.” King County See also: The Seattle Public Library is loaning free Discover Passes Washington State is offering free weed in new “joints for jabs” vaccine initiative New rail pass allows Amtrak customers to tour the country for one low fare Alyssa Therrien+ FollowFollow Channels and Categories+ News+ Outdoors