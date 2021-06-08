New rail pass allows Amtrak customers to tour the country for one low fare

Travel is back and could be better than before, thanks to Amtrak’s new USA Rail Pass.

The pass offers a new and affordable way to journey across America, offering customers up to 10 rides across the country.

“We want to offer customers a truly unique way to travel this summer,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris in a press release. “With the new electronic USA Rail Pass, customers can take advantage of a great value and newly streamlined web and mobile app interfaces to make managing personalized travel plans convenient and easy.”

The USA Rail Pass allows customers to enjoy up to 10 rides in a 30-day period beginning with the customer’s first trip and is valid for use within 120 days of pass purchase. Customers will be able to enjoy wide, reclining seats, ample legroom, and a large window.

As of June 22, the USA Rail Pass is available for $299, reduced from the regular price of $499.